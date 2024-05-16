Watch: New Dad Scottie Scheffler Starts PGA Championship with Stunning Long-Range Hole-Out
Scottie Scheffler’s mind-bogglingly successful 2024 year continued Thursday when he ripped a 167-foot shot that went in on his first hole of the PGA Championship in Kentucky.
Not only did the 27-year-old drain the shot, but he did so a week after the birth of his first child.
There was no rust to shake off, no nerves to navigate and presumably, no sleep deprivation to keep the devout Christian and 2024 Masters Tournament winner off his game.
Scheffler ripped the shot, and although he was obviously pleased to see it hole out, he didn’t appear the least bit surprised.
To open his day at Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club, Scheffler lined up on the par 4 with a nine iron. The rest will be a story he can tell his newborn son someday:
Scottie Scheffler has ARRIVED.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Ky3KNeGNb6
— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024
The insane shot instantly was good for an eagle and went viral on social media platform X:
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters and RBC Heritage in back to back weeks, took two weeks off to become a dad, and now just holed out for eagle during his first hole at the PGA Championship. This guy is unreal 🤣
pic.twitter.com/GS7fLIaKJt
— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 16, 2024
Dad strength, perspective, etc. https://t.co/guGOntZaLX
— Keith Buckhout (@KeithBuckhout) May 16, 2024
-2 through 1
Let’s call the whole thing off https://t.co/81vpLX6FRQ
— Tyler Neal (@T_Neal) May 16, 2024
This man won 4 of his last 5 tournaments, had a kid and stayed at home for several weeks, then tees it up and EAGLES HIS FIRST HOLE back!!!! https://t.co/PHYowSNVt5
— John Litzler (@JohnLitzler) May 16, 2024
He’s never set foot on @ValhallaGolf before this week. Dunks an eagle on his second shot in the @PGAChampionship. ⛳️🦅 https://t.co/LD7fyzSHxB
— Terry Meiners ™️ (@terrymeiners) May 16, 2024
He is unreal!
— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024
As Golf Digest noted, Scheffler’s wife Meredith gave birth to their son Bennett on Tuesday of last week.
Scheffler’s 2024 thus far has included wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a win in The Players Championship, a second green jacket at the Masters and a win at RBC Heritage.
The hottest golfer in the sport was -2 through two holes on Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele ended his first day of the PGA Championship shooting a 62, tying the record for the lowest round at a major championship, ESPN reported.
The only question about Schauffele’s first day is whether anyone will anyone remember it by Sunday if Scheffler stays red hot.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.