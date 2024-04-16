It is still a question as to whether actor Kevin Costner will return to the smash hit series “Yellowstone” to see the end of his character arc through when the show wraps up its final season.

But the actor, 69, has no doubts he is still vibrant enough to play the role of leading man.

Costner and Australian action star Chris Hemsworth both discussed the topic during separate interviews with Entertainment Tonight.

Hemsworth explained at CinemaCon 2024 — an annual event for movie theater owners from around the world — that he recently lost a job to the “Field of Dreams” star.

Per Hemsworth, 40, he recently tried to land a role that he felt he was the perfect fit for. The name of the upcoming film was not divulged by the star, but he said it ended up going to Costner.

“There was a movie, a script that I’d read and loved and was like, ‘I want to get that,’ and then someone said, ‘Kevin Costner has that [role],'” Hemsworth told ET.

The “Thor” star said he even went as far as to try to convince Costner to let him have the role.

“I’d love [to have] him as a director,” he explained. “I was like, ‘g******it*!’ [I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, ‘I’m doing it, kid.’”

Hemsworth confirmed Costner will now star in the film, which he said is “a small story about a man and a woman.”

The Aussie categorized the unnamed project as “abstract and interesting.”

Costner, whose upcoming Western film series “Horizon: An American Saga” will hit theaters later this year, replied to the actor’s comments in a separate interview with ET, Fox News reported.

“Chris — he’s starting something on me,” the “Dances with Wolves” actor said.

“It’s a love story,” Costner said of the film that he and not Hemsworth will soon appear in. “But as long as I’m still young enough to play it, I’ll play it.”

The actor went on to praise Hemsworth for being at bat as the next generation of film royalty.

“Chris is gonna have to wait his turn,” Costner said. “He’s so handsome, and he’s so good. He’s gonna have to go find his [own] love story. I’m glad he likes this one.”

Costner concluded when the time was right he would defer starring roles to younger actors.

“If I reach a moment where I [don’t] think I could do that, I would [reach out],” Costner explained.

Are you a fan of Kevin Costner? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He added of Hemsworth, “He’s certainly one of our great leading men right now.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth made sure to note there was no bad blood about seeing Costner nab yet another great role amid his career revival in recent years.

“It’s better seen in his wheelhouse for sure, as far as the kind of Western environment,” Hemsworth said, ET reported.

The first film of four in the “Horizon” series will debut in the U.S. in June while the final episodes of “Yellowstone” are supposed to premiere at the end of the year.

It is unclear if Costner will reprise his role as John Dutton, but he clarified last week he had not ruled it out.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.