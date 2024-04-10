Kevin Costner Breaks Silence on Potential Return to 'Yellowstone' for Final Season
Actor Kevin Costner commented Tuesday about his career and more specifically about the mystery surrounding what the second half of the final season of “Yellowstone” might look like.
Amid reported tensions between the actor and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan, it has been unclear if Costner will return as John Dutton when the show finally makes it back to air.
Costner, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, appeared to be as in the dark as the show’s fans when he was asked if he would be part of the show’s final episodes.
“I’d like to be able to do it, but we haven’t been able to,” Costner told the program.
He said he could never have imagined the show wrapping up after a mere five seasons. But for Costner, his run with the smash-hit Western series could be over with only four-and-a-half seasons under his belt.
“I thought I was going to make seven [seasons], but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on,” he explained.
Costner added, “Maybe it will.Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”
“Yellowstone” has been on hiatus since New Year’s Day 2023 after its fifth season premiered in November 2022.
The show is supposed to conclude beginning later this year, but Sheridan has not offered many details about the timeline — or what might happen to the character of the Dutton family patriarch.
Costner told ET he has put some thought into his character’s arc, which began when the show took the television world by storm beginning back in 2018.
But he concluded Sheridan will have to make the determination on what will become of John Dutton.
“Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens, and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how it might be,” Costner told ET of his beloved character,
He concluded, “But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”
In the meantime, Costner has been busy with his four-part Western saga “Horizon,” with the first two parts releasing in theaters in June and August of this year.
While “Yellowstone” has been on hiatus for more than a year due to reported disagreements between Costner and Sheridan — and last year’s writer’s strike — the latter has remained busy making content for Paramount Network.
Sheridan has produced “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1883” and “1923,” as well as shows such as “Tulsa King” and “Mayor of Kingstown.”
“Mayor of Kingstown” has also been on hiatus following show lead Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal January 2023 snowplow accident in Nevada.
Renner recently returned to the set of the show.
