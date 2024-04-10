Kevin Costner Breaks Silence on Potential Return to 'Yellowstone' for Final Season

Actor Kevin Costner commented Tuesday about his career and more specifically about the mystery surrounding what the second half of the final season of “Yellowstone” might look like.

Amid reported tensions between the actor and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan, it has been unclear if Costner will return as John Dutton when the show finally makes it back to air.

Costner, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, appeared to be as in the dark as the show’s fans when he was asked if he would be part of the show’s final episodes.

“I’d like to be able to do it, but we haven’t been able to,” Costner told the program.

He said he could never have imagined the show wrapping up after a mere five seasons. But for Costner, his run with the smash-hit Western series could be over with only four-and-a-half seasons under his belt.

“I thought I was going to make seven [seasons], but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on,” he explained.

Costner added, “Maybe it will.Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

“Yellowstone” has been on hiatus since New Year’s Day 2023 after its fifth season premiered in November 2022.

Do you watch "Yellowstone"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The show is supposed to conclude beginning later this year, but Sheridan has not offered many details about the timeline — or what might happen to the character of the Dutton family patriarch.

Costner told ET he has put some thought into his character’s arc, which began when the show took the television world by storm beginning back in 2018.

But he concluded Sheridan will have to make the determination on what will become of John Dutton.

“Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens, and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how it might be,” Costner told ET of his beloved character,

He concluded, “But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

In the meantime, Costner has been busy with his four-part Western saga “Horizon,” with the first two parts releasing in theaters in June and August of this year.

While “Yellowstone” has been on hiatus for more than a year due to reported disagreements between Costner and Sheridan — and last year’s writer’s strike — the latter has remained busy making content for Paramount Network.

Sheridan has produced “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1883” and “1923,” as well as shows such as “Tulsa King” and “Mayor of Kingstown.”

“Mayor of Kingstown” has also been on hiatus following show lead Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal January 2023 snowplow accident in Nevada.

Renner recently returned to the set of the show.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.