Share
Entertainment

Costner Reveals New 4-Film Western Epic with Thrilling Trailer, Will Write, Direct and Star in All 4

 By Michael Austin  February 29, 2024 at 4:06pm
Share

It’s looking like the era of the Hollywood Western is back and here to stay thanks to Kevin Costner.

The lead of Paramount’s wildly popular modern Western series “Yellowstone” will now star in what is being described as a “four-film saga” Western epic called “Horizon: An American Saga,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

The saga’s story was apparently so enticing to Costner that it “lured him away” from working on the Paramount show, which is saying something given the near-universal critical acclaim “Yellowstone” has garnered over the years.

Costner released the first full trailer for the film saga on Monday.



Trending:
Warner Bros. Discovery Halts Blockbuster Merger Talks: Report

The trailer’s epic shots of Western landscapes, intense gunfight scenes, beautiful sets and rugged costumes all indicate these films are going to be about as Western, and about as high-quality, as films can get.

Warner Bros. Pictures subsidiary New Line Cinema will produce the films. Costner himself will serve as co-writer, director and star of all four.

The film series will certainly be released in unique fashion.

Unlike most productions of this quality, the releases will not be separated by years but by months.

Are you interested in seeing these movies?

The first is set to hit theaters as soon as June 28, and the second roughly two months later on Aug. 16.

It is unclear when the final two films will come out — per the Hollywood Reporter, they have not even been filmed yet.

“When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four,” Costner said according to the Reporter.

“So I don’t know what’s wrong with me. But I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns where there’s a town that’s already there. No one knows how [the town] came to be. There’s a guy comes in off the horizon, if you will.

“We don’t know much about him, except that he has some skills he’d like to put behind him and this town ends up needing those stills desperately … Too often, it’s just a convenience for the hero guy to knock down a dumb guy.”

Related:
Warner Bros. Discovery Halts Blockbuster Merger Talks: Report

Costner went on to share his belief that most modern Westerns “aren’t good” because they lack the complexity.

The little details about how hard it was to survive and provide for a family back in the 1800s all need to be addressed and will be in the “Horizon” films, according to the actor-director.

One scene in the trailer shows white settlers coming into conflict with Native American tribes, a moment The Reporter made a point to bring up.

Costner made it clear that while he doesn’t approve of how some of those conflicts played out, he also didn’t want those misdeeds to diminish the courage and accomplishments of early American settlers.

“I’m ashamed of what happened — I don’t know that I’m ashamed or embarrassed — but I want to project what really happened,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“There was a great injustice occurred in the West, but it doesn’t minimize the courage it took for my ancestors to cut loose and go there. And I recognized the resourcefulness it took and the bravery it took to leave and make this march across this country.

“It’s just a movie that shows the class of cultures. It’s our history. I love it. I can enjoy watching a movie like this if I feel like I can see myself in it, and I tried really hard for that to happen.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Costner Reveals New 4-Film Western Epic with Thrilling Trailer, Will Write, Direct and Star in All 4
Netflix's Live-Action 'The Last Airbender' Is Terrible: Did AI Program Actors and Write the Script?
Replacing a Dying Hollywood: 2023's Top 5 Suprise Box Office Successes
'Marvel Comics Hates Christians': Marvel Makes Christian Hero Nightcrawler Perform Lesbian Wedding
Negative Reviews Skyrocket in Response to Netflix's Poorly-Written Perversion of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'
See more...

Conversation