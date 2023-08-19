Share
News
A sting operation at a London hotel helped authorities recover a 15th-century Chinese vase worth about 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) and break up the criminal ring believed to have stolen the artifact from a Swiss museum, British police said Saturday.
A sting operation at a London hotel helped authorities recover a 15th-century Chinese vase worth about 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) and break up the criminal ring believed to have stolen the artifact from a Swiss museum, British police said Saturday. (Metropolitan Police / AP)

Sting Operation Busts International Crime Ring, Uncovers Priceless Antique

 By The Associated Press  August 19, 2023 at 8:10am
Share

A sting operation at a London hotel helped authorities recover a 15th-century Chinese vase worth about 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) and break up the criminal ring believed to have stolen the artifact from a Swiss museum, British police said Saturday.

The vase, which dates to the Yongle period of the Ming Dynasty, was one of three items stolen from the Museum of Far Eastern Art in Geneva in 2019.

The Metropolitan Police Service made the announcement after a London court on Friday found two men guilty of charges related to the gang’s effort to sell the vase.

A third man pleaded guilty to similar charges earlier this year, and two other men who were arrested in London are awaiting trial in Switzerland for their alleged role in the burglary. All five are from southeast London.

“The organized crime group involved in this offending believed they could commit significant offenses internationally and that there would be no comeback,’’ said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb of the Met’s Specialist Crime unit.

Trending:
'I Know What I Witnessed': Michael Oher's High School Coach Says 'The Facts Will Come Out' Amid Dispute with Tuohys

“They were mistaken, highlighting the strength of our relations with international law enforcement partners and our ability to work across international boundaries.’’

London police said they worked with Swiss authorities on the investigation after an auction house alerted them that someone had emailed them seeking a valuation for the stolen vase.

Officers working undercover offered to buy the vase for 450,000 pounds ($573,000) and agreed to make the buy at a central London hotel, where the first suspect was arrested.

Police have offered a 10,000 pound ($12,734) reward for information leading to the recovery of a wine cup with chicken decorations that was also stolen from the Geneva museum. A bowl valued at 80,000 pounds ($101,872) was returned to the museum after it was sold at an auction in Hong Kong in 2019.

The lucrative market for stolen Chinese antiquities has led to several high-profile heists in recent years, including thefts from British museums and auction houses in 2012 that netted jade bowls, figurines and other items worth millions.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Sting Operation Busts International Crime Ring, Uncovers Priceless Antique
Foreign National Arrested in Myanmar for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism
Chinese Warships and Aircraft Move Into Position After Taiwan Official Visits US
Federal Judges Overturn GOP Voting Laws, Cause Massive Overhaul to Election Policy in Red States
Biden Admin More Than Quadruples the Number of Ukrainians Given Protected Status in US
See more...

Conversation