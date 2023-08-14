The Story Behind Artist of Viral 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Will Move Deepest Parts of Your Soul

Those of us who believe that God works in mysterious ways have cause for renewed faith.

Last week, the song “Rich Men North of Richmond” exploded onto social media, transforming little-known country singer Oliver Anthony into an overnight sensation. Only days after the now-viral hit first appeared on an obscure YouTube channel, the video for “Rich Men North of Richmond” had garnered more than 10 million views by Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Anthony’s new fans have learned more about the man responsible for the emotionally charged song. In short, the singer’s stunning success has coincided with what he described as a spiritual awakening.

Indeed, the story of Anthony’s personal struggle and redemption adds a compelling layer of human interest to a song with an irresistibly powerful message.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” has struck many listeners as a protest anthem for the beleaguered working class. Anthony drew inspiration for the song from his time as a third-shift factory worker.

The song opens on an anguished and relatable note. We can hear the pain in Anthony’s voice as he bemoans his workaday fate.

I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day

Overtime hours for bull**** pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away

Many country and bluegrass songs express such sentiments in a tone of mournful resignation.

“Rich Men North of Richmond,” however, builds to a crescendo of concentrated defiance. Anthony knows whom to blame for the state of the world.

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

In case listeners missed the lyrical and titular reference to Washington, D.C., Anthony then amplifies the song’s political message.

I wish politicians would look out for miners

And not just minors on an island somewhere

Finally, Anthony bristles with outrage over the nation’s mental-health crisis.

Young men are puttin’ themselves six feet in the ground

‘Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin’ them down

Readers can view the video for “Rich Men North of Richmond” here:







Anthony managed to combine suicide, human trafficking and the exploitation of the American worker, among other themes, into a 3-minute song that has now resonated with millions of people.

That resonance has led many fans to discover even greater inspiration in Anthony’s personal story.

Jason Howerton, an entrepreneur and fatherhood advocate, interviewed Anthony on Thursday. Howerton then shared parts of Anthony’s story in a thread on X, the social media platformer formerly known as Twitter.

“This song is called ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’ It has been viewed MILLIONS of times. The artist’s name is Oliver Anthony. I just got off the phone with him. With his permission, I’d like to share the story he told me that moved the deepest parts of my soul…” Howerton tweeted.

This song is called “Rich Men North of Richmond.” It has been viewed MILLIONS of times. The artist’s name is Oliver Anthony. I just got off the phone with him. With his permission, I’d like to share the story he told me that moved the deepest parts of my soul… Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/sPb7Iylx3d — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 11, 2023

First, Howerton explained the anguish in Anthony’s voice, as well as Anthony’s belief that God saved him.

“In the past, Oliver was struggling with mental health & coping with alcohol. In depths of despair, just about a month ago, Oliver got to his knees & broke down in tears. Though he’s wasn’t a religious man, that night he promised God to get sober if he helped him follow his dream,” Howerton tweeted.

In the past, Oliver was struggling with mental health & coping with alcohol. In depths of despair, just about a month ago, Oliver got to his knees & broke down in tears. Though he’s wasn’t a religious man, that night he promised God to get sober if he helped him follow his dream — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 11, 2023

Then, God answered Anthony’s prayer.

“Oliver was about 30 days sober when someone reached out & asked him to come record a song for his YouTube channel. That song was ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’ Within days, the song was going VIRAL on social media,” Howerton tweeted.

Oliver was about 30 days sober when someone reached out & asked him to come record a song for his YouTube channel. That song was “Rich Men North of Richmond.” Within days, the song was going VIRAL on social media. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 11, 2023

Howerton felt overwhelmed by what God had done for Anthony. Country star John Rich also felt moved and motivated to assist the budding star.

“As Oliver told me this story, the hair on the back of my neck stood up. Goosebumps covered my body. Here is a man who broke down & surrendered everything to God & within 30 days, he became an overnight sensation with an offer from @johnrich to produce his record,” Howerton tweeted.

As Oliver told me this story, the hair on the back of my neck stood up. Goosebumps covered my body. Here is a man who broke down & surrendered everything to God & within 30 days, he became an overnight sensation with an offer from @johnrich to produce his record. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 11, 2023

The strongest sense of God’s work in Anthony’s life, however, comes from a video Anthony posted to YouTube on Aug. 7.

Sitting alone in his vehicle, the still-obscure Anthony recorded an introductory message titled, “It’s a pleasure to meet you.” He then announced that “Rich Men North of Richmond” would debut the following day, Tuesday, on the YouTube channel RadioWV.

“Lord willin’ it’s gonna get some traffic, and maybe at least a few of you are gonna drift your way on over here,” Anthony said.

Some traffic indeed.

Anthony then introduced himself and explained that he has been through hard times. Specifically, he could relate to the young men in his song who had ended their lives.

“I had sort of gotten to a point in my life where even things that I did care about didn’t mean anything to me anymore,” he said.







He found, however, that when he began to write and sing, even for small audiences, people responded positively. Some even sent messages telling Anthony how much his music had lifted them through dark times.

“It really gave me a purpose. It made me feel like I wasn’t just wasting my time,” he said.

On “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Anthony confirmed that the song title refers to politicians in Washington, D.C.

“It talks about some people that live north of Richmond, Virginia, who I’m sure you’re very aware of, who make life a little more difficult than it should be,” he said.

The resident of Farmville, Virginia, in the central part of the estate, does not have a partisan view of politics.

“I sit pretty dead center down the aisle on politics and always have,” he explained.

Still, Anthony made it clear that the song features a decidedly anti-establishment message.

“It seems like both sides serve the same master, and that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country,” he said.

Increasing awareness of the exploitation of children, often at the hands of powerful degenerates, also compelled Anthony to act.

“I think I drew the line on being quiet when I started to see that becoming normalized,” he said.

Anthony then spent several emotional minutes discussing the nation’s mental health crisis among young people.

In what now appears a prophetic moment, however, his mood turned hopeful.

“I don’t care where you are, or what you’ve done, [or] where you think your life’s heading, everything can change in a moment,” he said.

Finally, the man whose life was about to change in a moment concluded his introductory video on a note of divine inspiration. He gave a testimony.

“I spent a long time being an angry little agnostic punk, and I remember talking about ‘sky daddy’ and ‘cloud papa.’ I would get so angry about the concept of God because I had sorta perverted what my vision of God was, because I looked at the religion of man as God and not God himself,” Anthony said.

“But there is a divine Creator that loves you. And sometimes it takes falling down on your knees and getting ready to call things quits before it becomes obvious that He’s there. But He’s always there. You just gotta look out for Him, and listen for Him.”

God works in mysterious ways.

