Starbucks has a reputation as something of a woke brand.

When one thinks of the sort of baristas employed by the behemoth coffee chain, one probably thinks of a young blue-haired lesbian gender theory major who changes her preferred pronouns once every three weeks.

But what happens when you put an everyday straight guy into that work environment, surrounded by nothing but professional victims and woke activists?

That’s allegedly the story of Christopher Thevanesan, a former Starbucks employee in Rochester, New York.

He’s suing Starbucks and five of his former colleagues after experiencing what his legal complaint called “extreme and outrageous” harassment merely because he is straight, according to a Thursday report from The Independent.

The British news outlet, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit, said that Thevanesan, 47, is accusing Starbucks of discrimination, retaliation, and intentionally causing emotional distress.

He claimed that his supervisors treated him “in a materially different manner” than fellow employees who were “not heterosexual and/or gender typical men.”

The lawsuit described Thevanesan as a “model employee who performed the essential functions of his employment in an exemplary fashion.”

But he allegedly endured a “hostile” work environment since his coworkers apparently targeted him because of his “gender typicality and sexual orientation.”

To make matters worse, Thevanesan said that his bosses fired him when he complained about their behavior.

Thevanesan now works at a bank.

Neil Flynn, the attorney who represents Thevanesan, said in an interview with the outlet that “management was indifferent to his complaints.”

The lawyer even asserted that Starbucks employees in the region were actively trying to drive out fellow employees with normal sexual preferences.

Flynn added that the ordeal “took a toll” on Thevanesan “personally and professionally.”

“He was given several different conflicting reasons for why he was discharged,” Flynn continued. “We’re in the course of discovery, so we’re still trying to verify what their claims are.”

The complaint noted that Thevanesan was dismissed in early 2022 for unspecified offenses, while the document said he lost the position “because he is a heterosexual, gender typical man.”

Thevanesan is therefore demanding compensatory damages plus attorneys’ fees.

The broader homosexual and transgender movement usually characterizes itself to the public as loving, inclusive, and tolerant.

But if this disgruntled Starbucks worker is to be believed, that community is actually highly spiteful, exclusionary, and intolerant.

Starbucks, a firm claiming on its website that it works toward being an “inclusive, equitable, accessible and diverse company,” allegedly allowed all of this to occur.

As trouble brews at the coffee house, we’re reminded that after the LGBT types have forced their way out of the closet in recent years, they are more than content to shove their opponents deep into that very same closet.

