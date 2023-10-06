Students Prevail After Powerful Walkout, School District Reverses Woke Bathroom Policy
The left is all about “safe spaces.”
Yet more and more schools and businesses around the country are allowing men to violate women’s locker rooms and restrooms.
Thankfully, at one school in Pennsylvania, the kids stood up and made themselves heard.
In September, hundreds of students at Perkiomen Valley High School in Montgomery County staged a walkout after school district officials voted down a policy requiring students to use the bathroom corresponding to their sex.
The policy was brought to the board after Tim Jagger, the father of a female student, said his daughter was “too upset and emotionally disturbed” to use the restroom at school after allegedly encountering a boy in a girls’ bathroom.
At the following Perkiomen Valley School District board meeting, parents told the board what they thought.
“I know as an adult, I would not want to enter a bathroom and find a biological male in that space,” one parent said. “So why should we allow this for our precious children?”
“If you can’t control vaping, smoking, drugs and everything else in the bathrooms, who’s going to monitor that? Who’s going to protect those in the bathroom from those who don’t belong in there?” another parent asked.
“How did we get to this place,” another asked, “where we’re all supposed to pretend that the only way you know if I’m a female is to give you my pronoun?”
On Monday, board member Don Fountain flipped his vote, approving the policy to keep boys and men out of girls’ bathrooms, according to Fox News.
Jagger told Fox he believes the switch had to do with the student walkout and the parents speaking up at the board meeting.
“I believe it all just came together and worked on the school board members, and I was happy to see that they decided to change their policy,” he said.
While this Pennsylvania school board may have seen the light — or at least one erring board member did — this issue is continuing to raise its ugly head in schools around the country.
In April, KTTV-TV reported that four female high school students in Wisconsin were showering in the locker room when a male student walked in, informed them that he was trans, and proceeded to shower completely naked in front of them.
The violation of young women in their actual safe spaces is one of the vilest examples of the upside-down hypocrisy of the left.
Rational adults should not need to be told that it is unsafe to allow men to enter spaces where women and girls are exposed and vulnerable.
It’s a sad state of affairs when students have to fight to be protected in their own schools. They deserve better.
But, for today, we’ll celebrate the victory won by a group of young people and parents who were brave enough to take a stand.
