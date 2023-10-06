Students Prevail After Powerful Walkout, School District Reverses Woke Bathroom Policy

The left is all about “safe spaces.”

Yet more and more schools and businesses around the country are allowing men to violate women’s locker rooms and restrooms.

Thankfully, at one school in Pennsylvania, the kids stood up and made themselves heard.

In September, hundreds of students at Perkiomen Valley High School in Montgomery County staged a walkout after school district officials voted down a policy requiring students to use the bathroom corresponding to their sex.

The policy was brought to the board after Tim Jagger, the father of a female student, said his daughter was “too upset and emotionally disturbed” to use the restroom at school after allegedly encountering a boy in a girls’ bathroom.

Pennsylvania high school stages walk out in protest of letting boys use the girls bathroom. pic.twitter.com/UPSJSq1TdG — Louder with Crowder Dot Com (@LWCnewswire) September 19, 2023



At the following Perkiomen Valley School District board meeting, parents told the board what they thought.

“I know as an adult, I would not want to enter a bathroom and find a biological male in that space,” one parent said. “So why should we allow this for our precious children?”

Should men and boys be allowed in girls' restrooms? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“If you can’t control vaping, smoking, drugs and everything else in the bathrooms, who’s going to monitor that? Who’s going to protect those in the bathroom from those who don’t belong in there?” another parent asked.

“How did we get to this place,” another asked, “where we’re all supposed to pretend that the only way you know if I’m a female is to give you my pronoun?”

On Monday, board member Don Fountain flipped his vote, approving the policy to keep boys and men out of girls’ bathrooms, according to Fox News.

Jagger told Fox he believes the switch had to do with the student walkout and the parents speaking up at the board meeting.

“I believe it all just came together and worked on the school board members, and I was happy to see that they decided to change their policy,” he said.

While this Pennsylvania school board may have seen the light — or at least one erring board member did — this issue is continuing to raise its ugly head in schools around the country.

In April, KTTV-TV reported that four female high school students in Wisconsin were showering in the locker room when a male student walked in, informed them that he was trans, and proceeded to shower completely naked in front of them.

The violation of young women in their actual safe spaces is one of the vilest examples of the upside-down hypocrisy of the left.

Rational adults should not need to be told that it is unsafe to allow men to enter spaces where women and girls are exposed and vulnerable.

It’s a sad state of affairs when students have to fight to be protected in their own schools. They deserve better.

But, for today, we’ll celebrate the victory won by a group of young people and parents who were brave enough to take a stand.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A subscription to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to subscribe today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please subscribe today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.