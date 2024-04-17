Share
New Star Wars Game Faces Intense Online Hate For Making Female Character Masculine

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 17, 2024 at 1:57pm
It used to be said that women in video games had unrealistic features — usually ones that certain types of young men with, ahem, unrealistic expectations about the female body might be drawn to.

This was a legitimate concern. So, what did the video game industry do? They fixed the problem … by giving women unrealistic features that all men generally wouldn’t be attracted to unless their beau ideal of femininity is Janet Reno.

Quite frankly, we could go on all day about how women in video games have gone from one extreme to the other, but there’s one feature in particular that highlights the absurdity of it all: the jawline issue.

In August, “Star Wars Outlaws” is set to drop for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, the game is set in the time period between “The Emperor Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” The heroine of the game is Kay Vess, one of these said outlaws.

The model for Kay Vess is Venezuelan actress Humberly González, who looks like this:

Kay Vess, meanwhile, looks like this:

I’m guessing half of the modeling budget went to that chin alone.

As Mark “Grummz” Kern — the team lead for “World of Warcraft” back in the day and chronicler of all things woke in gaming on social media — pointed out how the jawline is a major trend in AAA games:

Another X user noted the difference between González and the “Star Wars” character they created from her:

In addition to the well-deserved backlash “Star Wars Outlaws” got online over Kay Vess, it didn’t stop there. Other users pointed out that another terminally woke title, “Spider-Man 2,” decided that Mary Jane needed some jaw enhancement, as well (the following is Mary Jane from “Spider-Man 2” pictured next to her face model, Stephanie Tyler) :

And it’s even happened with “Pokémon Go” — the Western-developed mobile game based off the wildly successful Nintendo franchise:

As Kern pointed out, the developers here were also a terminally woke company based out of the Bay Area, which doesn’t exactly jive with Nintendo’s general cultural leanings — but that didn’t stop them, no siree.

This isn’t a cry for a return to the days of “Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball” or “BMX XXX” from the bad old days; those unrealistic models of femininity were equally awful, albeit in a grotesquely leery way. However, the corrective for this isn’t to go to the opposite pole and to erase femininity, period, by making women look deliberately masculine — which is to say, for the vast majority of men, significantly less attractive.

Do you plan on playing this game?

It isn’t realistic; the model for Kay Vess bears this out. It isn’t a selling point unless developers think people buy games to make sociopolitical points. (As we’ve discovered recently, they don’t.)

This isn’t the only problem with woke feminine ideals in the gaming sphere, mind you. But it’s a good rule of thumb: If you want to know what a game developer values, take a close look at the female protagonists’ jawlines. It’s a quick way to decide whether you want to drop your money and time into some Western developer’s attempt to correct perceived misogyny and other sociopolitical slights.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Conversation