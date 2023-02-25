Students Raise $270K for 80-Year-Old Janitor to Retire After He Had to Rejoin Workforce

The students of one Texas high school have stepped up to ensure that their school’s janitor receives the retirement he deserves.

Some students at Callisburg High School in northern Texas were saddened to see that an elderly man had come out of retirement to fill the role of the school’s janitor in January, according to KXII-TV.

Many students recognized that it wasn’t right that an 80-year-old man had to perform arduous labor because he couldn’t afford to be retired anymore.

One TikTok video was ultimately vital in making the cause of Mr. James’ retirement a reality, according to KXII.

Mr. James dutifully cleaned the school hallways in the video, with the uploader explaining that a landlord has raised the senior’s rent — forcing him out of retirement.

This is amazing! Since these 3 North Texas students posted this TikTok and started a GoFundMe for “Mr. James” — an 80-yr-old man who unretired to afford his rent — and have raised more than $215K in just over a week! Their original goal was $10K. ❤️🙏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5RVA3w71L9 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) February 23, 2023

Callisburg senior Greyson Thurman created a GoFundMe fundraiser to provide Mr. James with the financial stability he needs for a real retirement.

“I have 2,000 followers and that was enough to get the word out,” Thurman told KXII.

The students originally set a goal of only $10,000 for the fundraiser — but that sum was more than eclipsed by generous donors saddened that an old man had to work at such an advanced age.

Donors among the student community and beyond pitched in to make sure the senior citizen was taken care of.

The fundraisers turned off the GoFundMe after raising a whopping $270,905 — enough to ensure their new friend can enjoy his retirement without needing to work.

“It’s crazy to see. We knew people would want to help but we didn’t know it would blow up,” Callisburg student Matt Yousko said of the fundraiser, according to WKYT-TV.

Thurman thanked the donors for changing this elderly American’s life.

“Thank you everyone who donated and helped Mr. James enjoy his retirement, he asked for us to take down the GoFundMe today, He is VERY appreciative of everyone willing to give up their time to help him out and change his life.”







The generosity shown to the elderly janitor has filled Thurman with hope for humanity.

“When I saw the money come in, that really gave me faith in today’s world,” the student said of the care for the school janitor, according to KTVK-TV.

