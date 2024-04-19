Conservative Influencer Becomes Crime Victim at Oakland In-N-Out While Bashing Local Robberies
One California city is living up to its reputation.
A conservative influencer was robbed outside of a closed-up In-N-Out location in Oakland, California this week.
Benny Johnson was on scene to document Oakland’s difficulties with crime, homelessness and poverty when his car windows were smashed.
Johnson showed the smashed-out windows of his vehicle.
Benny Johnson’s car got smashed up by criminals at an In-N-Out in Oakland while he was filming a segment about theft in the area. pic.twitter.com/xvrdnfEadU
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 18, 2024
“We were literally robbed while we were filming this video.”
In-N-Out’s closure of its Oakland location amounted to the first of its kind in the history of the burger franchise, according to CNN.
Robberies of customers using the restaurant’s drive-through had become a frequent occurrence. Cars parked in the parking lot were broken into while customers were inside.
Smash and grab at the In-N-Out Burger in Oakland California in 2023. One of many occurrences. pic.twitter.com/b26qOcFV0z
— In-N-Out Burger ᶠᵃⁿ (@innoutburger_) January 22, 2024
“Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our customers and associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies,” the franchise said of the blighted location.
“We feel the frequency and severity of the crimes being encountered by our customers and associates leave us no alternative,” Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said of the move.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨
In-N-Out has officially decided to close their first location ever in Oakland near the airport. This decision has been made due to the high crime activity and car break-ins. pic.twitter.com/zXfhMW3Jhu
— In-N-Out Burger ᶠᵃⁿ (@innoutburger_) January 21, 2024
Oakland is host to the chronic homelessness and urban decay that have afflicted California’s cities.
🇺🇸🔥 Oakland, California looks beautiful today. I hope that the Americans know that various slums and ghettos in South America look better than parts of the United States now. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/xgdRZdyV02
— Thiagoboanerge🍊 (@Boanergis7) April 9, 2021
Oakland residents have faced 20-minute wait times in the process of calling 911 for assistance, according to KGO-TV.
Violent crime in Oakland has continued to rise, even as other major American cities make progress in countering elevated crime rates that took hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
Violent crime rose by 21 percent in Oakland last year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.