Residents of Butte, Montana, experienced something they probably never would have expected on Tuesday.

An adult female elephant escaped from its holding area on the grounds of the traveling Jordan World Circus.

The massive creature began walking through the community, leaving witnesses in disbelief.

A handler attempted to corral the massive animal, with seemingly limited prospects of success.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

🚨#BREAKING: A circus elephant has gotten loose after escaping from its circus tent

⁰📌#Butte | #Montana Watch as Law enforcement and other authorities shutdown the streets after a A Circus elephant was running loose in the streets stopping traffic while a handler ran after it… pic.twitter.com/9jz2Pd7U6V — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2024

The animal in question is a 58-year old Asian elephant named Viola, according to the U.K. Independent.

A circus elephant got loose in Butte MT today. I guess she got sick of working for peanuts. pic.twitter.com/QzuEEDyN2h — HorsesRGreat (@greninger_r) April 17, 2024

Have you gone to a circus? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The elephant even stopped for a bathroom break during its jaunt around town — on someone’s lawn, according to KECI.

One X user pointed out the comedy of an adult elephant strolling by one of the city’s casinos.

A casino’s biggest nightmare is an elephant playing blackjack. pic.twitter.com/VDYzgT98LZ — Ryan HugeBrain🧠 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 16, 2024

Viola was spooked by a truck backfiring in the circus’ grounds, according to KECI.

It’s unclear how exactly the animal was able to access the public road.

Witnesses were surprised by how fast the multi-ton creature could move.

An elephant escaped in Butte MT, my hometown, and everyone’s very excited! Look at her go! pic.twitter.com/DErWHjDVEo — sam ‘mr. podcasts’ schultz (@im_sam_schultz) April 17, 2024

“Went for a nice slow walk down [Harrison Avenue]. But man, they move fast when they just walk,” Civic Center Town Pump co-manager Josh Hannifin said of the bizarre incident.

The large animal was later seen outside of residential housing.

yall we had an elephant running around butte today pic.twitter.com/Pc00OLhfBs — jdmasters (@cliynq) April 17, 2024

The creature was ultimately corralled by circus employees around 20 minutes after it escaped its intended area.

Law enforcement intervention wasn’t required.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.