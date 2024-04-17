Video: Circus Elephant Escapes, Casually Strolls Through City
Residents of Butte, Montana, experienced something they probably never would have expected on Tuesday.
An adult female elephant escaped from its holding area on the grounds of the traveling Jordan World Circus.
The massive creature began walking through the community, leaving witnesses in disbelief.
A handler attempted to corral the massive animal, with seemingly limited prospects of success.
WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.
The animal in question is a 58-year old Asian elephant named Viola, according to the U.K. Independent.
The elephant even stopped for a bathroom break during its jaunt around town — on someone’s lawn, according to KECI.
One X user pointed out the comedy of an adult elephant strolling by one of the city’s casinos.
Viola was spooked by a truck backfiring in the circus’ grounds, according to KECI.
It’s unclear how exactly the animal was able to access the public road.
Witnesses were surprised by how fast the multi-ton creature could move.
“Went for a nice slow walk down [Harrison Avenue]. But man, they move fast when they just walk,” Civic Center Town Pump co-manager Josh Hannifin said of the bizarre incident.
The large animal was later seen outside of residential housing.
The creature was ultimately corralled by circus employees around 20 minutes after it escaped its intended area.
Law enforcement intervention wasn’t required.
