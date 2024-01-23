A conservative actor who appeared in “Star Trek” has died at the age of 73.

Gary Graham, who played the Vulcan ambassador Soval on “Star Trek: Enterprise,” died Monday, his ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, said in a Facebook post.

“It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today,” she wrote.

“We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side.”

“I met Gary when I was just 20 years old and he was one half of the star duo on the tv series, Alien Nation,” Lavelle continued. “But he had already been in movies like ‘All the Right Moves’ with Tom Cruise. Of course, Gary has many more credits.”

She said his death was unexpected.

“Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee,” Lavelle wrote.

“This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief.”

In addition to being a devout Christian, Graham was one of the few conservatives working in Hollywood and was known to weigh in on various political issues.

In July 2021, he announced in a Facebook post that he was a proud member of an organization mocking racial identity politics.

“GARY GRAHAM is a proud member of the NAAPWDGSWCASI ! (The National Association for the Advancement of People Who Don’t Give a S*** What Color Anybody’s Skin Is),” he wrote at the time. “That is all.”

In 2009, he wrote an article for Breitbart discussing his support for the pro-life movement.

“I have been on all sides of this issue for most of my life, and I can simply not escape the logic,” Graham wrote.

“That fetus a pregnant woman is carrying inside of her, regardless of the gestation stage, is a living, breathing human being,” the actor said.

“It’s a baby. Not fully developed, true. Like an infant is not a fully developed and mature adult. But it’s a baby.”

