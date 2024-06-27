Share
Commentary

Supreme Court Accidentally Leaks Draft Opinion in Key Case - It Doesn't Look Good

 By Michael Austin  June 27, 2024 at 11:20am
Share

An accidental leak of an upcoming Supreme Court decision brings with it sad and disturbing news for pro-lifers in Idaho.

The leaked opinion was briefly available on the official U.S. Supreme Court website before being pulled down Wednesday.

Bloomberg Law saved a copy of the decision, which reveals that — if true — Idaho’s recent abortion ban will be partially rolled back.

In a 6-3 decision, the court decided that the mother’s general health (not life mind you — abortion procedures to protect the mother’s life were already allowed under the law, as noted near the beginning of the leaked document) and the threat a pregnancy may pose to it are just grounds for murdering an unborn child.

More specifically, according to Bloomberg Law, the decision “would reinstate a lower court order that had ensured hospitals in the state could perform emergency abortions to protect the health of the mother.”

Trending:
Another One: Illegal Immigrant Nabbed After Deadly Chick-fil-A Shooting - Report

One example of a health condition the decision deemed to be worthy of killing a baby over is “the loss of her fertility.”

Make no mistake, such a result of a pregnancy would be no doubt devastating.

But is it worth killing a baby over?

Moreover, the potential “harm” to women’s health noted in the leaked document could be interpreted rather liberally.

Do you trust the Supreme Court?

The list includes many common health conditions associated with pregnancy, nausea, diabetes, high blood pressure and many, many others.

Yes, some of these conditions, taken to extremes, are certainly harmful to a woman’s health.

So, will this law then allow for abortions in the mildest instances of all those issues? If so, Idaho’s ban might as well have been eliminated completely.

This is the second time in recent memory that a Supreme Court decision was leaked. The first was the well-known Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Curiously enough, both leaked cases involved abortion law.

Related:
Supreme Court Sides With Biden Admin to Deal Crushing Blow to Free Speech - Alito's Scathing Dissent Is a Must-Read

Since the right to have sex without consequences by murdering those consequences is such an important issue for the so-called “tolerant” left, this writer wouldn’t be surprised if the first leak was intentional.

This most recent leak, however, appears to be merely an accident.

Regardless, it spells terrible news for the rights of the preborn in Idaho.

If we want to create a truly just and free society like the left is always claiming to want, we need to start things off by protecting the most vulnerable among us.

Too bad we’re going to have to fight tooth and nail against the far-left social justice activists to make that happen.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Supreme Court Accidentally Leaks Draft Opinion in Key Case - It Doesn't Look Good
Leftists Melt Down After Christian Soccer Player Despised by Megan Rapinoe Is Named to Olympic Roster
Popular Grocery Store Triggers Police Warning After Self-Checkout Scams Customers
Supreme Court Sides With Biden Admin to Deal Crushing Blow to Free Speech - Alito's Scathing Dissent Is a Must-Read
Biden Admin's Immigration Victory Lap Gets Interrupted by ISIS Bombshell
See more...

Conversation