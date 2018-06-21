SECTIONS
US News
Print

Supreme Court Rules States Can Force Online Shoppers to Pay Sales Tax

FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. The 5-4 ruling Thursday is a win for states, who said they were losing out on billions of dollars annually under two decades-old Supreme Court decisions that impacted online sales tax collection. The high court ruled Thursday to overturn those decisions. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, File)

By The Western Journal
June 21, 2018 at 7:24am

Print

The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.

The 5-4 ruling Thursday is a win for states, who said they were losing out on billions of dollars annually under two decades-old Supreme Court decisions that impacted online sales tax collection.

The high court ruled Thursday to overturn those decisions. They had resulted in some companies not collecting sales tax on every online purchase. The cases the court overturned said that if a business was shipping a product to a state where it didn’t have a physical presence such as a warehouse or office, it didn’t have to collect the state’s sales tax. Customers were generally supposed to pay the tax to the state themselves if they don’t get charged it, but the vast majority didn’t.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

By: The Western Journal on June 21, 2018 at 7:24am

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Melania Trump calls the Secret Service after Peter Fonda threatens her son.

Melania Calls Secret Service After Peter Fonda Threatens To ‘Rip Barron’ From Her Arms

The Western Journal

Peter Strzok

Breaking: Peter Strzok Escorted Out of FBI Building After Anti-Trump Text Messages Surface

Jack Davis

Angela Merkel's career is in jeopardy if she doesn't quickly improve her open border policies.

Report: Merkel Could Be Removed from Office Next Week Over Immigration Policy

Jack Davis

Sanders Calls Out CNN During Briefing for ‘False’ Accusations

Chris Agee

LatinAmerican teen at the southern border of Mexico.

Flashback: Obama Administration Placed Central American Children with Human Traffickers

Jack Davis

ICE agents arrest illegal immigrant in California

Occupy Wall Street: If You Encounter an ICE Agent, Put a Knife In His Chest

Jack Davis

Former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is escorted by U.S. Capitol Police

McCabe Pleads 5th While Comey and Lynch Don’t Even Come to Senate Hearing

Jack Davis

OSWIECIM, POLAND- DECEMBER 8: An exterior view of The Auschwitz complex, December 8, 2004 showing the entrance gates to Auschwitz I with the words 'Arbeit Macht Frei' (Work Makes One Free) over head. The camp was liberated by the Soviet army on January 27, 1945, January 2005 will be the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the extermination and concentration camps, when survivors and victims who suffered as a result of the Holocaust will commemorated across the world.

Actual Holocaust Survivor Speaks Out Against Trump Comparisons

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.