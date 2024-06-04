Suspect Arrested After Mother and Toddler's Trip to the Grocery Store Turns Fatal

A 3-year-old Ohio boy died Monday after he and his mother were stabbed in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Margot Wood, 38, and her son, Julian, were shopping at the Giant Eagle in North Olmsted, a suburb southwest of Cleveland, when they were stabbed at about 3 p.m., according to WOIO-TV.

First responders took the boy and his mother to St. John Medical Center, where Julian died.

North Olmsted police said Wood was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bionca Ellis, 32, of Cleveland, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, according to WOIO.

North Olmsted police say they have arrested 32-year-old Bionca Ellis in connection to a stabbing at Giant Eagle

Story: https://t.co/RaGxMy7kjV pic.twitter.com/v7g0EmJ5Ar — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) June 3, 2024

Det. Sgt. Matthew Beck said the motive was under investigation but “everything learned thus far points that this was a random act of violence.”

Citing court records, WOIO reported that Ellis was charged last year with stealing from a Walmart and later pleaded guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of property.

Has crime gotten worse in your area? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Shoppers at the store were stunned, according to WEWS-TV in Cleveland.

“I am just completely shocked because I have grown up here my whole life, so I was just even shocked to hear that that happened,” Abby Weaver said. “It’s just tragic to hear that it happened so close to our home.”

“It kinda sucks, you can’t go to the grocery store and you have to worry about being assaulted,” Al Zelek said.

A toddler and a woman were stabbed in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle grocery store on Lorain Road in North Olmsted at around 3 p.m. Monday. https://t.co/4gXIdclFWe — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 3, 2024

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones issued a statement.

“I am deeply saddened by an incident this afternoon in the parking lot of the North Olmsted Giant Eagle Supermarket. A female, who is currently in the custody of North Olmsted Police, stabbed a female customer and her three-year-old son,” Jones said.

“Our hearts go out to the two victims of what appears to be a random act of violence,” the statement said.

Some shoppers at the store said the attack is a symptom of a deeper problem, according to WJW-TV in Cleveland.

“It’s just crazy,” Ben Hymes said. “Society is going downhill quick.”

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Toddler dies after random attack outside of a local Giant Eagle. Details are in the story link below.https://t.co/ySfADJENtX — fox8news (@fox8news) June 4, 2024

“You can’t really trust anybody. And if you make eye contact with the wrong person you never know if they’re going to physically do something,” Randy Adams said.

This is the same Giant Eagle where a murder-suicide took place in June 2023.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed trStephen A. Smith Lights Up Analyst Over WNBA Delusion, Caitlin Clark Jealousy - 'Who Talks About the WNBA?!'uth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.