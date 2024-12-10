Suspect in CEO Killing Identified as an Ivy League Graduate Who Penned Chilling Manifesto

One of America’s most wanted was captured Monday in one of America’s most familiar settings.

Luigi Mangione, the suspected assassin of health insurance executive Brian Thompson, was arrested in a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, over 200 miles from the scene of the Wednesday morning murder in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

And he not only has an Ivy League degree, but has written a manifesto that echoes some of the fury of one of the country’s most infamous terrorists.

Mangione, 26, is graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with an engineering degree. He’s the product of a prominent Maryland family that owns two country clubs, as well as nursing homes, in the Baltimore area, according to CNN.

In a statement, his family said they were “shocked and devastated,” according to Newsweek.

“Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione,” the family said in a statement posted to the social media platform X by the suspect’s cousin, Maryland Republican state Rep. Nino Mangione.

“We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news.”

At the time of his arrest, he was carrying a gun similar to the one used to shoot Thompson, according to NBC News. He also had a silencer, four false identifications in names the shooting suspect used in New York, and a U.S. passport, the Post reported.

Mangione was also a fan of “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, and posted a “favorable review” of Kaczynski’s manifesto — a document published in 1995 after a 17-year campaign of targeted bombing attacks, CNN reported. That lengthy, densely written manifesto exploded with fury about the modern world.

Mangione had his own handwritten manifesto in his possession when he was arrested. It included statements like, “These parasites simply had it coming,” the Post reported.

CNN on person of interest’s manifesto:

–Included the quotes “These parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done”

–Said shooter acted alone

–“The document railed against the health care industry and suggested violence is the… — Steve Lookner (@lookner) December 9, 2024



Mangione was also valedictorian of his 2016 class at Baltimore’s exclusive Gilman School, an all-boys facility where tuition runs almost $40,000 a year.

His account on the social media platform X, still active Tuesday morning, listed a residence of Honolulu, Hawaii. It had over 300,000 followers as of about 8:30 a.m. ET, with the number rising by the minute.

According to Fox News, Mangione was arrested after a McDonald’s customer and an employee thought he resembled a man pictured on a “wanted” poster related to Thompson’s murder.

When police arrived, Mangione gave them a fake New Jersey driver’s license, according to the Post

When officers asked if he had been to New York recently, Mangione “became quiet and started to shake,” an arrest affidavit stated, Newsweek reported.

Mangione eventually gave his real name when threatened with arrest.

Asked why he provided a fake name, he replied, “I clearly shouldn’t have.”

