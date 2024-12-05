Share
News
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday. (Business Wire / AP)

Wife of Assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Speaks Out: 'There Had Been Some Threats'

 By Jack Davis  December 5, 2024 at 7:29am
Share

The widow of murdered United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson said he had received threats at one point.

Thompson was shot to death early Wednesday outside a midtown Manhattan Hilton hotel where the company was having an investor event.

“We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian,” Paulette Thompson wrote in a statement, according to Fox Business. “Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives.”

“There had been some threats,” she told NBC.

“Basically, I don’t know, a lack of [health care] coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him,” she said.

“I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out, and I’m trying to console my children,” she said.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the suspect is still at large. The suspect had waited for Thompson, she said.

“Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target,” she said.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the gunman preceded Thompson to the hotel by about five minutes. The shooter emerged to gun down Thompson.

Will Brian Thompson’s killer ever be caught?

“The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot. It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again,” he said.

Thompson did not travel with security.

“Speaking to other employees that traveled with him to New York, it doesn’t seem like he had a security detail. He left the hotel by himself, was walking, didn’t seem like he had any issues at at all,” Kenny said, according to NBC.

Former FBI supervisor Rob D’Amico said the incident appears to him to be motivated by a grudge against the company

“Even a layman can find there’s so much on the internet now, and people put so much out there,” he said, noting that tracking down someone is not as hard as it might appear.

Related:
CEO of UnitedHealthcare Murdered in Apparent Targeted Attack in NYC

According to Fox Business, the electric bike the suspect used to flee the scene had a GPS system.

The New York Post reported that a cellphone found in an alley near the hotel is believed to have been dropped by the suspect.

The Post reported that the suspect bought a bottle of water and two PowerBars while waiting in a Starbucks for Thompson to arrive.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Wife of Assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Speaks Out: 'There Had Been Some Threats'
Tucker Carlson Returns to Moscow After Being Stonewalled by the US Government
CEO of UnitedHealthcare Murdered in Apparent Targeted Attack in NYC
Biden Migrant, 13, Gets More Than He Bargained for After Stabbing Passerby with Brass Knuckle Knife: Report
Conservative Group Prevails Over Fani Willis in Court Battle Over Trump Prosecution Records
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation