Suspect in Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Identified - Connection to New Orleans Suspect Uncovered

Investigators are looking into possible connections between the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck that blew up Wednesday in Las Vegas and a terror attack that took place in New Orleans earlier Wednesday.

Matthew Livelsberger, who is accused of driving the Cybertruck, served at same military base as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who drove a truck through a crowd in New Orleans, according to KMGH-TV.

Official details about Livelsberger’s service were not immediately available, other than that he served in the Army.

The U.K. Telegraph reported, Livelsberger was an intelligence and operations specialist, who spent 19 years in the Army, citing his LinkedIn profile.

It noted that Livelsberger was linked to several addresses in Colorado Springs, at least one of which was raided by the FBI on Wednesday night.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said links are being investigated.

“We are absolutely investigating any connectivity to what happened in New Orleans, as well as other attacks that have been occurring around the world,” McMahill said. “We are not ruling anything out.”

Jabbar also served in the Army.

“Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar was in the regular Army as a Human Resource Specialist (42A) and Information Technology (IT) Specialist (25B) from March 2007 until January 2015 and then in the Army Reserve as an IT Specialist (25B) from January 2015 until July 2020,” a defense official said, according to Task and Purpose.

Do you think the New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks were related? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (8 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010. He held the rank of Staff Sergeant at the end of service,” the official said.

Livelsberger is believed to have been killed Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck parked in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas exploded, according to KMGH-TV.

Livelsberger was a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Police said he rented the Cybertruck in Colorado Springs then drove it to Las Vegas. When the truck exploded it was packed with firework mortars and gas cans.

Seven people were injured in the explosion.

Police said that the Cybertruck was rented via the Turo app, as was the truck used in the New Orleans attacks, per the Telegraph.

Officials believe that Jabbar had help in the New Orleans attack.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said Thursday, there are multiple “people of interest” related to the attack, according to NBC.

“We have people of interest. They are not people who are suspects at this time,” Kirkpatrick said.

The FBI is “tracking down everybody,” she added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.