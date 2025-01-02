The driver of a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded on New Year’s Day outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old Colorado resident and U.S. Army veteran.

“Livelsberger was behind the wheel of the Tesla truck, which was packed with firework-style mortars, camping fuel and canisters, during the explosion,” The New York Post reported.

Authorities said Livelsberger — who died in the explosion and injured seven bystanders — had rented the electric vehicle from Tesla Cybertruck in Colorado using the Turo car-sharing app.

Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Those are our luggage by the door and that’s where we were when it happened. pic.twitter.com/KaVZXfGLNK — ayackle (@kaaaassuu) January 1, 2025

Interestingly, both Livelsberger and Shamsud-Din Jabbar — who killed at least 15 people on New Year’s Day by running them over with a truck in New Orleans — had used the Turo app to rent their vehicles.

Footage of the car crash that killed 15 people in New Orleans. FBI has confirmed that they believe ISIS is responsible due to flag found attached to the vehicle. Prayers up 🙏🏽#news #NewOrleans #neworleansattack #isis #Terroristattack #newmusic #rap #modernhiphoptv pic.twitter.com/KpEyxw3Vm9 — Modern HipHop TV (@modernhiphoptv) January 2, 2025

The FBI is investigating both incidents as possible acts of terrorism.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department called the Trump Hotel explosion “an isolated incident” and said there is no indication it was linked to ISIS, CBS News reported.

According to McMahill, the explosion occurred about 15 seconds after the Tesla Cybertruck pulled up in front of the hotel.

Gasoline canisters, camp fuel canisters and large firework mortars were found in the back of the vehicle, the sheriff said.

Authorities said it’s too early to conclude whether the apparent terrorist acts in Las Vegas and New Orleans were coordinated or even related.

However, Denver-based investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski reported that Livelsberger served at the same military base as the New Orleans terrorist.

BREAKING—Sources also confirming Livelsberger served at the same military base as the terrorist responsible for the attack in New Orleans and authorities are investigating a possible connection between the two men. @DenverChannel — Tony Kovaleski (@TonyKovaleski) January 2, 2025

Meanwhile, social media erupted with conspiracy theories about the tragic events.

While some X users blamed ISIS, other commenters opined that the incidents were false-flag attacks designed to promote more endless wars in the Mideast.

1. ISIS flag hung upside down on the pole (oops!)

2. Still has creases on it from being recently purchased

3. The alleged “ISIS terrorist” was a US Army vet born in Texas Smells like a false flag attack. Reminds me of the passports miraculously found on the ground after 9/11. https://t.co/jOjQjuyGfi pic.twitter.com/SV6CepoyI4 — SOVEREIGN BRAH 🇺🇸🏛️⚡️ (@sovereignbrah) January 2, 2025

Amazing how ISIS magically returns just as Trump is poised to pull us out of Syria — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 1, 2025

Clearly a Mossad false flag operation, to get us primed 20 days before Trump takes office and starts yet another war in the Middle East for Israel with Iran — Ehsan Joarder (@ehsanjoarder) January 2, 2025

This is obviously Islamic terrorism. Case closed. Throw the book at him. Let’s invade a new middle eastern country now. — TheFreethinkersProject (@freeathinking) January 2, 2025

It’s no surprise that apparent terrorist attacks occurred on New Year’s Day, since they often coincide with important dates.

We should expect similar disruptions as we approach President-elect Donald Trump‘s second inauguration.

Federal and local authorities should not only anticipate riots, mass protests, and potential terrorism, but they should prepare diligently to foil them.

