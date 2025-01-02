Share
The Trump International Hotel Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 8, 2024. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Tesla Cybertruck Detonates in Fatal Explosion Outside Trump Hotel, Being Investigated as Potential Act of Terrorism

 By Samantha Chang  January 2, 2025 at 6:23am
The driver of a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded on New Year’s Day outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old Colorado resident and U.S. Army veteran.

“Livelsberger was behind the wheel of the Tesla truck, which was packed with firework-style mortars, camping fuel and canisters, during the explosion,” The New York Post reported.

Authorities said Livelsberger — who died in the explosion and injured seven bystanders — had rented the electric vehicle from Tesla Cybertruck in Colorado using the Turo car-sharing app.

Interestingly, both Livelsberger and Shamsud-Din Jabbar — who killed at least 15 people on New Year’s Day by running them over with a truck in New Orleans — had used the Turo app to rent their vehicles.

The FBI is investigating both incidents as possible acts of terrorism.

Was this terrorism?

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department called the Trump Hotel explosion “an isolated incident” and said there is no indication it was linked to ISIS, CBS News reported.

According to McMahill, the explosion occurred about 15 seconds after the Tesla Cybertruck pulled up in front of the hotel.

Gasoline canisters, camp fuel canisters and large firework mortars were found in the back of the vehicle, the sheriff said.

Authorities said it’s too early to conclude whether the apparent terrorist acts in Las Vegas and New Orleans were coordinated or even related.

However, Denver-based investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski reported that Livelsberger served at the same military base as the New Orleans terrorist.

Meanwhile, social media erupted with conspiracy theories about the tragic events.

While some X users blamed ISIS, other commenters opined that the incidents were false-flag attacks designed to promote more endless wars in the Mideast.

It’s no surprise that apparent terrorist attacks occurred on New Year’s Day, since they often coincide with important dates.

We should expect similar disruptions as we approach President-elect Donald Trump‘s second inauguration.

Federal and local authorities should not only anticipate riots, mass protests, and potential terrorism, but they should prepare diligently to foil them.

