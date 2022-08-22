After sitting through a long car chase, a Florida K-9 finished off a pursuit by leaving his human handler far behind and nabbing a man who tried to flee police.

The incident happened on Aug. 11, when the Ocala Police Department received a report of a stolen car, according to WTVT-TV in Tampa. Police said the vehicle was taken after the owner left the keys inside it.

About an hour after the car was reported stolen, it was spotted.

Ocala police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver was not planning on giving up that easily.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office soon joined in the chase, according to WTVT.

Video of the chase shared by the Ocala Police Department on Facebook shows the stolen car being driven erratically. At one point in the chase, the car that police were pursuing hit a law enforcement vehicle.

It left main roads behind to careen down narrow lanes with officers on its tail.

A man recklessly driving a stolen vehicle to escape capture was chased by police for almost 21 minutes before being caught by a police dog in the Ocala, Florida area. pic.twitter.com/zbb1hxoTB9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2022

Should repeat offenders be subject to longer prison sentences? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

At one point, the chase left highways behind entirely, as the car being pursued drove through backyards and smashed through fences.

Finally, a K-9 sheriff’s deputy blocked the vehicle, sending it off the road.

The driver tried to run, but K-9 Jet, who spent the last 21 minutes watching his human try his best, chased the suspect down and sunk his teeth into the man, ending the pursuit and all resistance.

Police eventually caught up and put handcuffs on the suspect, who was more than ready to surrender with the K-9’s teeth embedded in his rear end.

The suspect, whom police identified as Dale Shrewsbury, 35, was given medical treatment and put behind bars.

Shrewsbury faces charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding, five counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and driving with a suspended license, the Ocala Police Department said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested Shrewsbury 13 times since 2006.

Despite the intensity of the chase through yards, no one other than the suspect was injured.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.