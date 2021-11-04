Share
Police Chase Stolen Semi Truck Through Los Angeles for Hours, Standoff Now Underway

 By Jack Davis  November 4, 2021 at 7:41am
Police early Thursday brought to bay an 18-wheeler that had been stolen Wednesday night.

More than eight hours after their pursuit of the truck began, the truck stopped, with police calling upon the driver to exit the vehicle.

The chase began Wednesday night after the tractor-trailer was stolen at about 8:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, KTLA-TV reported.

The truck ignored attempts by police to stop it and barreled along the 101 Freeway through Los Angeles.

According to KABC-TV, the chase began in Bell, California, where the truck was stolen.

The truck was taken from a lot owned by Individual FoodService Company, and the company’s logo was painted on the side of the stolen truck.

The chase continued on Interstate Route 5 through the San Fernando Valley and then west on Route 118 into Simi Valley.

As of Thursday morning, the truck was stopped on the 55 Freeway near MacArthur Boulevard in Santa Ana.

Is everything weird in LA?

Although the truck had sustained damage to most of its tires from several police deployed spike strips, the driver continued operating the vehicle until the standoff, police said.

No information about the suspect has been released.

According to KCBS-TV, the truck had a half-filled fuel tank when the chase began.

Road closures were in effect due to the incident.

No injuries had been reported during the slow-speed pursuit.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
