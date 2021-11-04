Police early Thursday brought to bay an 18-wheeler that had been stolen Wednesday night.

More than eight hours after their pursuit of the truck began, the truck stopped, with police calling upon the driver to exit the vehicle.

#Pursuit update, driver is now refusing to come out of the truck on the SB 55 at MacArthur. Freeway completely shutdown on the southbound side. Contact for licensing. pic.twitter.com/yKmpPE9qai — OC HAWK (@OCHAWKNEWS) November 4, 2021

The chase began Wednesday night after the tractor-trailer was stolen at about 8:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, KTLA-TV reported.

The truck ignored attempts by police to stop it and barreled along the 101 Freeway through Los Angeles.

Big Rig driver blowing kisses to people filming #Pursuit pic.twitter.com/O1d983z06t — Arrow (@arrowhead03) November 4, 2021

According to KABC-TV, the chase began in Bell, California, where the truck was stolen.

The truck was taken from a lot owned by Individual FoodService Company, and the company’s logo was painted on the side of the stolen truck.

The chase continued on Interstate Route 5 through the San Fernando Valley and then west on Route 118 into Simi Valley.

As of Thursday morning, the truck was stopped on the 55 Freeway near MacArthur Boulevard in Santa Ana.

Although the truck had sustained damage to most of its tires from several police deployed spike strips, the driver continued operating the vehicle until the standoff, police said.

No information about the suspect has been released.

According to KCBS-TV, the truck had a half-filled fuel tank when the chase began.

@GeraldoRivera– “why don’t we eliminate the requirement that you be 21 to get a license to drive a truck?”#pursuit pic.twitter.com/ThW3xqNHvT — Will (@AtTheSuper) November 4, 2021

Road closures were in effect due to the incident.

No injuries had been reported during the slow-speed pursuit.

