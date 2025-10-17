Taliban Regime Gets More Worldwide Recognition Even as Christians Remain Persecuted

The Taliban regime that took control of Afghanistan four years ago is gaining more worldwide legitimacy, even as the nation continues to persecute Christians.

International Christian Concern noted on Oct. 10 that the United Nations Security Council temporarily suspended a travel ban on Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, allowing him conduct a visit to India.

He was able to meet with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and visit sites like the Taj Mahal.

India will meanwhile upgrade their presence in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, to an embassy.

“Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development,” Jaishankar told Muttaqi in a news conference.

India may be trying to compete with China and Pakistan as they seek influence in Afghanistan, according to International Christian Concern.

The U.S. military departed from Afghanistan in 2021 under former President Joe Biden, allowing the Taliban to almost immediately overthrow the government backed by the United States.

Since that time, Christians have faced an increased risk of persecution.

The U.S. State Department said in a 2022 report, “Taliban leaders largely impose their policies on citizens through guidelines or recommendations specifying acceptable behaviors they justify under their interpretation of sharia and prevalent cultural norms the Taliban consider acceptable.”

There were reports of door-to-door searchers for Christians, keeping any converts in hiding.

“Reports and statements quoting Taliban members that they would enforce laws according to sharia engendered fears among Christians and others that the Taliban would treat Christian converts as apostates subject to severe penalties,” the report continued.

Beyond threats from the government, individuals who convert to Christianity or study the claims of Jesus Christ often receive violent threats from their family members.

Open Doors ranks Afghanistan as among the top 10 nations with the worst Christian persecution.

“Most Afghan Christians are converts from Islam, which makes it basically impossible to practice their faith openly,” the group said.

“In Afghanistan, leaving Islam is considered shameful by family and community, and conversion is punishable by death under Islamic law. This has been increasingly enforced since the Taliban took control of the country in 2021.”

There are house churches in Afghanistan, but they broadly remain deeply underground since discovery “can still lead to abuse and even death at the hands of both family and government.”

“There is no safe place in Afghanistan for followers of Jesus,” Open Doors added.

