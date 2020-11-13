Login
Target Gets Backlash After Pulling Book Due to Complaint from Transgender Activist

By Jack Davis
Published November 13, 2020 at 9:52am
Target stores have pulled a book that offers a critical view of the impact of gender-bending on females in response to one tweet from an activist.

Target announced the action in response to a complaint from an account identified only as @BlueIris04. The Twitter account describes its owner as a “trans woman.”

“Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We have removed this book from our assortment,” Target tweeted.

The book in question, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze That’s Seducing Our Daughters,” was written by Abigail Shrier, who howled in outrage when she saw how quickly Target kowtowed to one voice.

Others also said that Target’s brand of censorship was appalling.

Shier, in a July interview, said girls are pushed to take puberty-blocking drugs because of political and social attitudes.

“I think this seems to be in prominent in politically progressive communities, partly because their schools tend to be more aggressive on the gender ideology, so they’re getting pushed culturally,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

She said that parents who thought they were doing the right thing have been betrayed.

“One of the cruel reasons this has hit progressive families so hard, is because they were genuinely so open-minded and supportive, and it really got turned against them. It was because they sometimes weren’t willing to put their foot down and say, ‘No you’re not starting testosterone,'” she said.

“Parents often say to me ‘I don’t want to be seen as a transphobe’, and it’s very clear to me that sometimes these parents feel like they can’t speak the truth or go against their own children’s wishes,” she said. “They have nowhere they can comfortably say the truth — not even in their own home — because everything can be broadcast now.”

Is this censorship wrong?

Shier said the politics of the far left has trampled everything in its path.

“We’ve allowed everything to become a political statement even if it isn’t,” she said, adding, “‘Medicine has become so politicized that parents can’t even rely on honesty from medical professionals even when it comes to transition.”

She added that Schools undermine parents.

“I’ve never seen parents so beaten down and undermined. They send them to school in good faith and now schools are helping them fill out forms with new names as different sexes and hide it from their parents. They turn their kids against their parents.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
