Pop sensation Taylor Swift released three new digital downloads of her “The Tortured Poets Department” on Friday, but the release brought finger pointing and calls of dirty tricks from fans of another popular artist.

On the same day that Swift debuted her new digital download, fellow pop star Billie Eilish dropped her new album, “Hit Me Hard And Soft.”

This did not seem like an accident to Eilish fans, who are accusing Swift of spoiling Eilish’s album release, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Eilish fans fear that Swift’s songs will cut into the downloads that Eilish might have seen otherwise.

One X user called Swift “nasty” for releasing her tunes at the same time Ellish did.

billie’s statement about artists releasing 40 vinyl packages to get people to buy more really got into her… doing this on her album release day is so nasty https://t.co/T9Q0oj4hA9 — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) May 16, 2024

Two X users noted that Eillish even delayed her release so as not to step on the release by singer Ariana Grande. The first wrote, “love how billie said she’d wait till ariana released eternal sunshine to release her album & here’s taylor mass releasing to block billie…mind u she just released an album with 31 tracks…just greedy.”

love how billie said she’d wait till ariana released eternal sunshine to release her album & here’s taylor mass releasing to block billie…mind u she just released an album with 31 tracks…just greedy 💀pic.twitter.com/RccoagMxJ1 https://t.co/XpD7Wx1oLZ — dev ²•⁰ 💋 (@sunshineatari) May 16, 2024

Another wrote, “meanwhile Billie purposefully waited for Ariana to release her album so she can have her moment but Tayfraud does this and has been doing this to her peers.”

meanwhile Billie purposefully waited for Ariana to release her album so she can have her moment but Tayfraud does this and has been doing this to her peers. https://t.co/RG1p5L0D5f — D 🤍 (@he_so_candid) May 17, 2024

Yet another bashed Swift for being positioned as a champion of women, writing, “the same day as billie’s release……. and yall swear that taylor is a girl’s girl.”

the same day as billie’s release……. and yall swear that taylor is a girl’s girl. https://t.co/kW9tAbKY5b — rudy (@rudyIopez) May 16, 2024

Billie Eillish herself also made a point to note that she waited to drop her album until Ariana Grande had some time in the spotlight.

The Daily Mail also pointed out that this is not the first time that Swift stepped on another artist’s release. Swift also put out a major release at the same time Katy Perry did in June 2017.

At the time, Perry played down any industry rivalry and insisted, “I don’t know, I can only do me,” the Mail reported.

“All I need to say to [Taylor Swift] is I love her, and God bless her on her journey,” Perry added.

Still, Eillish has taken barbs of her own by releasing multiple vinyl versions of the same album and accused of doing so just to boost sales.

According to WNKS, Eillish released eight different versions of her “Happier Than Ever” album. each with different color vinyl and packaging.

Eillish also released five different versions of the latest, “Hit Me Hard And Soft.”

