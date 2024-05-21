Taylor Swift Has Malfunction During Concert, Tells Fans to 'Talk Amongst Yourselves' as She Gets Immediate Help

An incident at a Sunday concert led to media outlets heaping praise on Taylor Swift for being able to dress herself with only minimal assistance.

Billboard gushed that she “expertly handled a wardrobe malfunction.”

Newsweek affirmed that she “handled the hiccup gracefully.”

While not to be outdone in glorifying the czarina of pop, People said, she “handles it like a boss (of course).”

So what’s the fuss?

On Sunday, before a few thousand of her fans at a Stockholm venue, Swift strode to the mic and told the crowd “Just talk amongst yourselves,” Billboard noted.

That bit of business over, it was a quick dash to the comparative privacy of the piano, where her blue wrap skirt was unwrapped — allowing multiple outlets to note the color of the gold bra underneath — and Swift fiddled with something that was not quite visible.

As the process continued, a member of the road crew emerged. Final adjustments were made — which Billboard and People suggested involved her microphone pack — and then it was a big kick and a head-back laugh from Swift and on with the show.

Swift posted on Instagram that the Stockholm shows were record-breaking successes.

“Stockholm!!!! Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights. Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden – but it won’t be our last,” she posted.

Swift is making fans out of people who have never heard a word of her music — what CNN dubbed “Swiftonomics” — and is giving Europe’s travel sector a healthy shot in the arm.

Flights on United to Milan and Munich for the July dates when Swift’s Eras tour touches down there are up 45 percent over last year.

Britain is bracing for a $953 million economic impact when Swift performs there, according to a recent Barclays report.

“When it comes to cultural icons like Taylor Swift — like we saw with Elvis and Beatlemania in the 50s and 60s — supporters have such a strong connection to the artist and to the rest of the fandom that the desire to spend becomes even more powerful,” Peter Brooks, chief behavioral scientist at Barclays, said in the report.

But there is always someone somewhere to say something negative.

Newsweek noted that some people who attended Swift’s jam-packed Paris concerts got a going-away gift they had not expected — disease.

One social media user who said she went to a Paris show posted a positive COVID-19 test and wrote, “Check if you don’t have Covid even tho you don’t have any symptoms! A lot of us are sick right now.”

Another moaned, “[B]ack from the Taylor Swift concert with a scratchy throat, runny nose… If the government had maintained health measures, I would not be in this sad state.”

