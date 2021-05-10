Students at a New York City school got a taste of adult life when their teacher nibbled away at the nipple of a shirtless man during a Zoom class last fall.

The New York Post reported that it got its hands on a Special Commissioner of Investigation report that outlined what happened in October when students at the Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science, and Engineering were supposed to be having Spanish class.

“While she was supposed to be teaching a class, [Amanda] Fletcher … engaged in a clearly inappropriate and unprofessional act,” Anastasia Coleman, a top school investigations official, said in the report, according to the New York Daily News.

Fletcher, 37, “appeared to suck the nipple of an unidentified topless male” while she “rocked her head back and forth,” the report said.

“Following this act, Fletcher’s face turned in full view of the screen, and she gyrated her shoulders and smiled,” the report said.

When she was done with the man, Fletcher “resumed teaching and discussing a worksheet,” the report said a student told investigators.

The class in question took place on Sept. 30, according to the report. New York City schools had been open for about two weeks at the time.

Fletcher did not speak to the Post or to the investigators.

Her actions attracted the notice of city staffers after parental complaints arrived.

Students had been sharing clips of Fletcher on various social media platforms, which eventually led to parents getting wind of what had taken place.

My kid’s school. So many things wrong here, but let’s focus on two – this teacher remains on the @NYCSchools payroll 7+ months after the incident, while @UFT ignores science and turns a blind eye to NYC families #nycschoolsarenotopen #keepnycschoolsopen https://t.co/lcjrgelnuv — Samantha Schonfeld (@sfisherm) May 9, 2021

“This behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” said Danielle Filson, a spokeswoman for the New York City Department of Education.

She added that Fletcher was reassigned and that the DOE “will pursue disciplinary action” against the teacher.

Fletcher, who makes $105,588, is still on the payroll, the Post reported.

The SCI said the city’s Education Department should increase teacher training on “appropriate and acceptable behavior while interacting remotely with students.”

Teachers “should exclude non-classroom participants from appearing” during class time and should avoid “eating or snacking; smoking, vaping or in any other way using tobacco; and any other activities that might prevent an educator from maintaining total focus on the classroom,” the report said.

Fletcher had taught in New York City schools since 2007.

