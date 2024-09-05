Teacher Recorded Laughing During Apalachee School Shooting May Have Been the Bravest Person in the Room

A recording of a teacher laughing during the Georgia school shooting is going viral after a realization that the video portrays more bravery than anyone previously thought.

The video was uploaded to social media platform X on Wednesday, the same day as the massacre at Apalachee High School in Winder.

In the clip, a teacher is seen holding shut a classroom door while students crouch down in the corner. She is smiling and appears to be laughing as someone in the student group records her.

“Why the f*** are you laughing?” a student demands. “What the f*** is wrong with you?”

“School getting shot up and shawty laughing,” a caption on the video reads.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some may find offensive.

long live coach phoenix 💔💔💔 school getting shot up and shawty laughing #apalachee

The video has been seen 10 million times on this post alone.

The video is not all that it seems, however.

A community note attached to the post gives context to what may appear to some to be a heartless teacher laughing in the midst of a deadly crisis.

“Uncontrollable laughter can be explained by a person’s involuntary reaction to extreme shock,” the note below the post states, “and does not always directly imply that the person thinks the situation is funny.”

“Given the circumstances in the video, it’s likely the teacher was experiencing shock.”

The note cited several articles to back up the claim.

Judging from where the teacher placed herself — directly in front of the shooter’s only access to a room full of kids — it’s safe to say she was not making light of the situation.

If the shooter attempted to breach the room or fire into the door, this unidentified teacher would have likely taken the brunt of the assault. She was likely aware of this when she barricaded the door with her own body.

Users were quick to support the teacher and call out anyone labeling her a coward or a monster.

Literally seen people get brought into the hospital after tragic events and start laughing to cope with reality happens all the time maybe read up on it — Evil Trae Rags (@Ii1Rickey) September 5, 2024

Lady is probably in shock. — Red November (@RedSoldier51) September 4, 2024

Boy you yns don’t know how trauma or situations impact folks. — richest corporate opp 𐕣 🇺🇸 (@SouthernSoulaan) September 5, 2024

Four people — two teachers and two students — were killed in the shooting, while nine others were wounded.

The alleged gunman, 14-year-old Colt Gray, put down his gun and surrendered to police after the shooting. He is now being charged as an adult in connection with the murders.

