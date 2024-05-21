An aspiring teenage rapper reportedly killed himself during the filming of a video.

Details about the teen’s identity are scarce, but police in Suffolk, Virginia, told the New York Post that the 17-year-old was found dead on May 15.

Police believe he died from an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head, the Post reported.

Police would not provide the name of the teen who died.

Video shared on social media showed a rapper from Suffolk, who goes by the name of Rylo Huncho, holding a handgun with a green laser sight as he was rapping into the camera.

Most of the video showed the teen pointing the pistol at the camera, appearing to treat it like a prop for his video.

The teen then appeared to flip off the safety on the gun that would prevent it from firing.

He then raised the gun to his head and pointed it at himself, with the green laser dot showing on his head.

The video then recorded the sound of a gunshot, and the teen disappeared from view.

Should people be more responsible with their guns? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Just another day in the world of social media madness, American rapper Rylo Huncho is dead after he accidentally shoots himself in the head while filming a TikTok video. Moral of the story – guns are not toys,” one poster wrote on X.

Another poster offered a similar thought, writing, “In the craziest thing to happen in this world of daily social media madness, American rapper and tiktoker Rylo Huncho is dead after he accidentally shoots himself while filming a TikTok video. Huncho for whatever reason had a loaded with him in his broadcast and was waving it around pretty dangerously with no regard for the consequences.”

A GoFundMe was set up that appeared to be connected to the incident.

“Hello, my aunt recently lost her 17-year-old son from a self-inflicted gun wound to the head,” the post by Monica Savage on behalf of Richard Patterson began.

When I shared the video of Rylo Huncho *seemingly accidentally* shooting himself in the head many thought it was a prank video or not real. More and more it’s seeming like it was very real….#RyloHuncho #safety pic.twitter.com/kdrLfBly4Q — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) May 19, 2024

“He was her only son! She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could. Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why,” the post said.

“But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need. He was her only child she was also an only child it was always her and her son. Anything can help!

“Please keep my family in your prayers thank you so much,” the post concluded.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.