Teen Rapper Accidentally Shoots Himself While Showing Off Gun on Social Media

 By Jack Davis  May 20, 2024 at 5:48pm
An aspiring teenage rapper reportedly killed himself during the filming of a video.

Details about the teen’s identity are scarce, but police in Suffolk, Virginia, told the New York Post that the 17-year-old was found dead on May 15.

Police believe he died from an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head, the Post reported.

Police would not provide the name of the teen who died.

Video shared on social media showed a rapper from Suffolk, who goes by the name of Rylo Huncho, holding a handgun with a green laser sight as he was rapping into the camera.

Most of the video showed the teen pointing the pistol at the camera, appearing to treat it like a prop for his video.

The teen then appeared to flip off the safety on the gun that would prevent it from firing.

He then raised the gun to his head and pointed it at himself, with the green laser dot showing on his head.

The video then recorded the sound of a gunshot, and the teen disappeared from view.

Should people be more responsible with their guns?

“Just another day in the world of social media madness, American rapper Rylo Huncho is dead after he accidentally shoots himself in the head while filming a TikTok video. Moral of the story – guns are not toys,” one poster wrote on X.

Another poster offered a similar thought, writing, “In the craziest thing to happen in this world of daily social media madness, American rapper and tiktoker Rylo Huncho is dead after he accidentally shoots himself while filming a TikTok video. Huncho for whatever reason had a loaded with him in his broadcast and was waving it around pretty dangerously with no regard for the consequences.”

A GoFundMe was set up that appeared to be connected to the incident.

“Hello, my aunt recently lost her 17-year-old son from a self-inflicted gun wound to the head,” the post by Monica Savage on behalf of Richard Patterson began.

“He was her only son! She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could. Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why,” the post said.

“But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need. He was her only child she was also an only child it was always her and her son. Anything can help!

“Please keep my family in your prayers thank you so much,” the post concluded.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation