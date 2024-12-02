A teenager shot while riding in the car with his father died from his injuries Wednesday morning in Missouri.

Colin Brown, 16, was on his way home from a hockey game the night of November 23, his dad driving him along the interstate, when a stray bullet struck the boy, KTVI-TV reported.

His father continued driving until he met with police and EMS, who rushed Brown to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition until his death days later.

Police said Brown and his father had been caught in the middle of a rolling gun fight between two lanes, KTVI reported.

There were possibly multiple shooters using automatic weapons, according to police.

Brown was a student at Christian Brother College High School in St. Louis county.

He wanted to be a doctor, Brown’s father said.

After his death, family, friends and hospital staff lined the hospital walls for Brown’s ceremonial “Honor Walk” or “walk of life,” as he was an organ donor.

His donation saved four lives, his father said.

“This donation is an example of the type of young man Colin was and the kind of family he grew up in,” said spokesman Mitch McCoy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. “Their steadfast commitment to serve the people around him should inspire us all.”

Police are reviewing recently obtained video evidence in connection with the case, and homicide detectives have followed up on several leads.

They are requesting that anyone living near I-55 and Loughborough Avenue review their security camera footage from the day of the shooting, from 10:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

“No tip or piece of information is too small,” said McCoy. “We need everything right now. We don’t know what little piece of information may crack this case.”

Republican Governor-elect Mike Kehoe issued a statement on Brown’s death.

Devastated to hear of the passing of Colin Brown, a 16-year-old who was tragically shot while riding home from his hockey game on I-55. The lawlessness plaguing St. Louis must stop, and the criminal responsible for this tragedy must be held accountable. Claudia and I are… pic.twitter.com/fqBKItmU4O — Governor-Elect Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) November 27, 2024

“Devastated to hear of the passing of Colin Brown, a 16-year-old who was tragically shot while riding home from his hockey game on I-55,” Kehoe wrote on X.

“The lawlessness plaguing St. Louis must stop, and the criminal responsible for this tragedy must be held accountable. Claudia and I are praying for Colin’s family and the entire @CBCHighSchool community.”

Anyone with information can contact the St. Louis Police Homicide Division by phone at 314-444-5371 or by email at homicidecoldcase@slmpd.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.