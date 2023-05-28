Teen Students Hit with Felony Weapons Charges After Strange Smell Permeates School

Two Texas high school students are facing felony charges after a prank spiraled out of control and landed six of their classmates in the hospital.

Caney Creek High School in Montgomery County had to be evacuated on May 3 and 4 as a “strong odor” permeated the campus, according to KTRK-TV.

This was no ordinary gas leak.

Two students had deployed an item court documents refer to as a “fart spray” at the school.

The prank device was so potent that six students were treated for nausea and headaches after breathing in the fumes May 4. They were released from the hospital the same day.

Authorities didn’t find the prank so funny.

The two students allegedly responsible are facing charges of felony possession of a prohibited weapon, according to The Courier of Montgomery County.

David Navarrete-Arce, 17, and Diego Flores, 18, have been released from custody on a $3,000 bond in connection to the allegedly criminal prank.

“Through the investigative work of the Conroe ISD Police Department and campus administration, we believe that the odor was introduced by a student(s) using a highly concentrated prank stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray,” Principal Jeff Stichler informed parents in a statement, according to The Courier.

Navarette-Arce admitted to deploying a fart spray can at various locations throughout the school, according to an affidavit surrounding the incident reviewed by The Courier.

The power of the spray was so unbearable that a hazmat team ultimately ended up responding to the chemical situation.

However, some community members find the state’s case against the students to be excessive.

“The crime doesn’t really fit the punishment under these circumstances,” legal analyst Steve Shellist said, according to KTRK.

The school had to remain closed on May 5 because of concerns over a lingering odor, according to The Courier.

