Share
News

Teens Convicted of Attacking Prominent DOGE Staffer Avoid Prison Time

 By Randy DeSoto  October 15, 2025 at 11:47am
Share

Two teenagers who were apprehended following an assault on former Department of Government Efficiency employee Edward “Big Balls” Coristine in August received probation in a Washington, D.C. court for their crimes on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl faced assault and attempted carjacking charges for the incident, which took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 3.

“On Tuesday, the 15-year-old boy was sentenced to 12 months probation. The girl pleaded guilty to simple assault and will serve nine [months] probation,”  CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reported. According to the judge, her lawyer had asked for four and a half months.

“The judge emphasized that the purpose of juvenile court is to rehabilitate, not to punish. She said she hopes the teenagers learn from their probationary period,” the outlet said.

Coristine, 19, reportedly told the defendants via a video link during the sentencing hearing, “I hope you can figure things out and be ready for the consequences.” He also thanked the police for their quick work in bringing the two to justice, according to the New York Post.

Last month, Coristine recounted to Fox News host Jesse Watters regarding the fateful attack in early August, “I was walking one of my friends back to her car, and as we’re walking to the car, there’s a group of 10 guys right across the street … They start shouting at us. And really quickly, I knew something was really off about the situation.”

“So she unlocks the car, I rush her into the driver’s seat. I close the door behind her, and she’s able to lock the doors. Right as I turn around, they’re right up on me — they’re just a few feet away,” he said.

“They slam me against the car and start throwing a bunch of punches. I keep my hands up. I’m getting a lot of punches here and I’m just trying to protect my head the best way that I can,” Coristine added.

Should those responsible for this attack have received harsher sentences?

He concluded, “Luckily, the whole thing didn’t last too long; the police showed up pretty quickly, so I was very fortunate I only came out with a broken nose and a concussion. It could have been a lot worse.”

The police report said, “During the assault, a [Metropolitan Police Department] cruiser pulled into the block causing the suspects to flee. Two of the suspects were apprehended by the on-scene officers. One of the victims was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS for injuries sustained in the assault.

Related:
Trump Takes Advantage of Schumer Shutdown, Fires Entire Agency In One Fell Swoop

“Multiple suspects remain outstanding,” the report said, and authorities encouraged anyone who had knowledge of the incident to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

President Donald Trump reported following the attack, “Somebody from @DOGE was very badly hurt last night … a young man who was beat up by a bunch of thugs in D.C. Either they’re going to straighten their act out … or we’re going to have to federalize and run it the way it’s supposed to be run.”

Trump ultimately federalized the D.C. police and sent in the National Guard. Since then, crime has fallen dramatically.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Teens Convicted of Attacking Prominent DOGE Staffer Avoid Prison Time
Blue-State Governors Are Attempting to Undermine RFK Jr. by Setting Up a 'Shadow' Health Alliance
Trump Calls Out Time Magazine for Using 'Really Weird' Photo of Him for Cover: 'What Are They Doing, and Why?'
Watch: Trump's Joke Cracks Up Knesset but Horrifies Dems After Israeli Security Forced to Crush Leftist Disrupters
Thousands Partake of Lord's Supper on National Mall Using Table Over a Mile Long in Communion Revival
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation