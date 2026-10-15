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Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2026 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on Sept. 23, 2026, in New York City.
Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2026 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on Sept. 23, 2026, in New York City. (JP Yim / Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative)

Dems Tap Bill Clinton to Speak in Desperate Bid to Win Florida Race for Governor

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 15, 2026 at 8:21am
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Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to campaign in Florida next week for Democrat David Jolly.

This will be Clinton’s first public appearance on the 2026 trail outside of earlier New York events.

Clinton is set to join Jolly at an evening interfaith event in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, two weeks before Election Day and as early voting begins in parts of the state, MS NOW reported.

Jolly, a former Republican member of Congress, won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in August.

He faces Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican endorsed by President Donald Trump, in the race to succeed outgoing Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In 2022, Clinton limited his campaign appearances to the closing days in New York, New Jersey, and Texas. In 2024, he made dozens of stops for now-former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier this week, he and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries headlined a New York fundraiser for Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who is running in a newly drawn toss-up district after a DeSantis-backed remapping.

Do you think Bill Clinton’s appearance in Florida will help David Jolly's campaign?

The polls on the Florida governor’s race are split.

Related:
Mike Johnson Snags Record-Breaking Fundraising Haul to Power Republicans Into Midterm Homestretch

A Stetson University survey released Oct. 13 found Donalds leading Jolly 52 percent to 41 percent among modeled likely voters, with 5 percent undecided, Newsweek reported.

But a Change Research poll conducted Oct. 8-10 found the candidates tied at 47 percent each. St. Pete Polls had them tied.

YouGov had Donalds up 47 percent to 45 percent. An NBC 6/Telemundo 51 poll had Donalds ahead 48 percent to 41 percent.

Decision Desk HQ recently moved the race from “Toss Up” to “Lean Republican.” Cook Political Report, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, and Inside Elections rate it the same.

As of Sept. 25, Donalds had raised $134.4 million and spent $91.7 million across his campaign and political committee, compared with $16.7 million raised and $11.2 million spent by Jolly, according to CBS Miami figures cited by Newsweek.

DeSantis won reelection in 2022 by nearly 20 points. Trump also carried Florida by double digits in 2024.

Florida’s general election is Nov. 3. Early voting starts in some counties Oct. 19, and the mandatory early voting window runs Oct. 24 through Oct. 31.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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