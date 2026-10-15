Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to campaign in Florida next week for Democrat David Jolly.

This will be Clinton’s first public appearance on the 2026 trail outside of earlier New York events.

David Jolly spent the last year calling the Epstein file dump “dripping with depraved criminality” and telling Republicans to do the right thing.

Now he’s happy to stand next to Bill Clinton the guy Epstein visited at the White House 17 times, who flew on the Lolita Express 26 times, who paid Paula Jones $850k, and who got impeached over the Lewinsky cigar.

The outrage only applies when it hurts Trump. When Clinton shows up to help the campaign, the files, the victims, and “believe all women” suddenly don’t matter.

Hypocrites! — ElBigote (@DonElBigote) October 14, 2026

Clinton is set to join Jolly at an evening interfaith event in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, two weeks before Election Day and as early voting begins in parts of the state, MS NOW reported.

New to @MSNOWNews –> Former President Bill Clinton, after not campaigning outside of NY in the 2022 midterms, is taking to the campaign trail in the final weeks of 2026. His first stop: Florida for David Jolly. https://t.co/axb7ZDmhJZ — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) October 14, 2026

Jolly, a former Republican member of Congress, won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in August.

He faces Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican endorsed by President Donald Trump, in the race to succeed outgoing Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In 2022, Clinton limited his campaign appearances to the closing days in New York, New Jersey, and Texas. In 2024, he made dozens of stops for now-former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier this week, he and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries headlined a New York fundraiser for Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who is running in a newly drawn toss-up district after a DeSantis-backed remapping.

Do you think Bill Clinton’s appearance in Florida will help David Jolly's campaign? Yes, it will boost his chances No, it won't make a difference It could backfire due to Clinton's past Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it will boost his chances 0% (0 votes) No, it won't make a difference 27% (6 votes) It could backfire due to Clinton's past 73% (16 votes)

The polls on the Florida governor’s race are split.

A Stetson University survey released Oct. 13 found Donalds leading Jolly 52 percent to 41 percent among modeled likely voters, with 5 percent undecided, Newsweek reported.

But a Change Research poll conducted Oct. 8-10 found the candidates tied at 47 percent each. St. Pete Polls had them tied.

YouGov had Donalds up 47 percent to 45 percent. An NBC 6/Telemundo 51 poll had Donalds ahead 48 percent to 41 percent.

Decision Desk HQ recently moved the race from “Toss Up” to “Lean Republican.” Cook Political Report, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, and Inside Elections rate it the same.

2026 Florida Governor 🔴 Byron Donalds: 52%

🔵 David Jolly: 41% Stetson University poll | 10/1-10/9 https://t.co/T5nhfIBnfH — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 13, 2026

As of Sept. 25, Donalds had raised $134.4 million and spent $91.7 million across his campaign and political committee, compared with $16.7 million raised and $11.2 million spent by Jolly, according to CBS Miami figures cited by Newsweek.

DeSantis won reelection in 2022 by nearly 20 points. Trump also carried Florida by double digits in 2024.

Friday update: Latest official filings show @ByronDonalds campaign has raised $134.4 m overall while @davidjollyfl has $16.6 m. Jolly total is about 12.3% of Donalds total. So far Donalds campaign has spent more than $91m in a race that remains tight heading into final month — Gary Fineout (@fineout) October 2, 2026

Florida’s general election is Nov. 3. Early voting starts in some counties Oct. 19, and the mandatory early voting window runs Oct. 24 through Oct. 31.

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