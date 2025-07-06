Tennis Legend Rips Into Hollywood's 'Johnny Come Lately' After He Attacks JK Rowling

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova came to the defense of beloved author J.K. Rowling as she continues to catch flak from Hollywood for refusing to countenance men pretending to be women.

On Friday, Rowling posted a headline from Gayety to social media platform X, which praised Pedro Pascal’s interview with Vanity Fair: “Pedro Pascal Shuts Down Rowling, Defends Trans Rights, and Reflects on Fame at 50.”

Rowling captioned the image, telling her followers, “Can’t say I feel very shut down, but keep at it, Pedro.”

“God loves a trier,” the bestselling author told him.

Navratilova, in a sign of support for Rowling, reposted it with the caption, “Another Johnny come lately telling women to STFU,” referring to Pascal.

Another Johnny come lately telling women to STFU https://t.co/nzd5MeXKC1 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 29, 2025

According to Fox News, Pascal and Rowling have fought over the so-called “trans” issue before. Rowling received backlash over praising the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruling on what defines a woman.

“That’s heinous loser behavior,” Pascal said in response to Rowling cheering the decision, per Vanity Fair. “Bullies make me f***ing sick.”

“It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance, so that something can actually happen,” the actor added.

Navratilova herself is no right-winger, as Fox reported; she is neither a supporter of President Donald Trump nor a Republican. However, she feels the “trans” issue — regarding men in women’s sports — is something Democrats have failed on.

“I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only,” she wrote on social media after Trump signed an executive order keeping men out of women’s sports.

“More Dems need to step up here. I know many who agree but are scared to speak up because of re-election. I say do the right thing. Grow a spine,” she wrote in response to Congress passing the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which just two Democrats supported.

The real question here when it comes to Pascal is why?

Why keep doubling down in voicing support for one of — if not the most privileged, adored, and championed — groups in today’s culture?

The response will be: They are at risk and victims in a world that largely does not accept them.

“Trans” people have an entire month to be celebrated — when they aren’t being honored every other day of the year by the left and mainstream media.

But how can someone be both protected and adored by mainstream politics and culture while simultaneously being a victim?

For a side that has made mental health a mainstream issue, why is it hurting — not helping — an entire group of people that suffers from a serious mental condition?

More importantly, how can a group that claims to be made up of victims feel it is acceptable to victimize women and girls by allowing men, who have physical advantages, to compete in women’s sports?

The narrative surrounding that issue doesn’t withstand simple questions like these — and bravo to those in the spotlight willing to take a stand.

