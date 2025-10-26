Contrary to the narrative that police presence is a problem to be shunned and unhelpful to our communities, these people rise to the occasion every day as heroes.

On Wednesday, footage began making the rounds on social media showing two rookie New York Police Department officers saving a young child’s life as he was choking.

The New York Post reported that 10-month-old Makai was found by officers in his police pajamas “in an unresponsive state due to an obstruction in his breathing passage.”

Bodycam footage showed Makai as one officer patted him on the back repeatedly until the obstruction was cleared. The other officer then held him as Makai could be heard crying but safe, thanks to their help.

Makai was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center shortly after and was listed as stable.

WABC reported comments by Makai’s mother, Asia Rodriguez: “He’s my life and I’m going to make sure every second counts and make sure I save him.”

Makai’s father, Brandon Laboy, added, “It’s just incredible with the right training and what they’re doing, they saved his life.”

“In those moments you can’t understate how good the training that they had is. So, it’s an awesome thing to see.”

Rodriguez was incredibly grateful for the two officers, who each had less than two years on the job.

“If I could see them, if they could come to my house directly and I could shake their hand and hug them, I would hug them,” she said.

“Just God bless them. Whatever blessing they can be offered in life that they are offered them, because they absolutely did what they were supposed to do and my son’s here because of them.”

The footage of the two officers is intense.

The viewer can’t help but feel the wave of emotions Rodriguez was experiencing as she witnessed her son’s life being saved.

The police pajamas Makai was wearing tie the moment together, with the video ending on a wonderful note.

These are the men and women who have been vilified, spat upon, and put in grave danger from the left’s narrative.

Without police that day, Makai possibly would not be with us.

Yet, we are supposed to hate them and shun them.

Saving this child’s life reminds everyone they are indispensable to our communities.

