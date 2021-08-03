Path 27
Lifestyle

Terrifying Bee Attack in Arizona Takes One Man's Life and Hospitalizes Several Others

Amanda Thomason August 3, 2021 at 2:51pm
Path 27

Most people know to avoid bees.

And generally, if you don’t bother them, they won’t bother you — but there are some circumstances where this is not the case.

For instance, bees are more likely to sting when they feel their hive is being threatened, and they’re certainly more likely to sting if they’re Africanized.

On Thursday, several people were injured — and one even died — after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Marana, Arizona.

According to a post by the Northwest Fire District, the onslaught began when bees swarmed in a neighborhood near Thomas Arron Drive and Moore Road.

Trending:
Soros Sex Nightmare: Right-Hand Man Accused of Rape & Claiming to Rape Own Daughter

“A large open hive, estimated around 100 pounds, was located in a tree nearby,” the post read.

According to Blue-Andrea Ahkeah, who commented on the fire district’s post, her son was one of the people harmed. She commented that her son “was riding his bike” and was “nowhere near the hive” when he was attacked, suffering over 600 stings.

He might have been stung even more if it hadn’t been for a nearby landscaper who risked — and ultimately lost — his own life to protect the boy.

“MPD tells me the man who died is 29-year-old David Santiago,” KOLD-TV reporter Mary Coleman shared in a Facebook post. “Santiago was a landscaper, and was attacked while trying to help a kid get to safety.”

“The kid made it inside a truck and was hospitalized for injuries, but Santiago did not make it to his work truck.”

“Still can’t believe this [happened] to my son Lil Blue,” Ahkeah said on Facebook. “He [is] doing better now but can’t believe the landscaper lost his life trying to save my son. You’re a brave man trying to help out my son.”

Related:
Community Comes Together to Support Couple After Floodwaters Destroy Home, Force Them to Leave Pets Behind

“He [is] very sad to hear he passed. My heart goes out to his family. We [would] like to help anyway we can.”

At least six people were stung. Of those six, three were taken to the hospital for treatment, as they were “believed to have been stung hundreds of times,” Northwest Fire District said. The fire district confirmed in a post update that one man passed away after the attack.

Three victims were firefighters who arrived on scene and were stung repeatedly as well.

One of the firefighters was stung around 60 times but was released from the hospital after an initial evaluation.

According to one former local who commented on the fire district’s post, Africanized bees are very common in the area.

“I lived near there, and all bees there are Africanized,” Mary Wirth wrote. “Had hives removed from our properties twice. Very common to have them, unusual for people to get stung since people walk the other way as soon as they get near bees.”

NBC News reported that the majority of the bees were promptly destroyed and the hive was removed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Heartwarming Video Shows Moment Teen Asks Former Coach to Officially Adopt Her
Terrifying Bee Attack in Arizona Takes One Man's Life and Hospitalizes Several Others
Beloved Cat Finally Returned to Owner After 6-Year 'Unimaginable Journey'
Three Dogs Rescued from Hot Car by Police, One Tragically Euthanized After Heatstroke Results in Seizures
Dog Found After Suspects Force Way Into Hotel Room and Assault Owner Before Making Off with Pup: Police
See more...

Conversation