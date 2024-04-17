Share
Tesla Halts Cybertruck Deliveries After Video Detailing Potentially Fatal Flaw Goes Viral

 By Jack Davis  April 17, 2024 at 12:01pm
A viral video of a Tesla Cybertruck owner explaining a problem with his accelerator pedal has piqued the interest of a federal vehicle safety agency.

The incident comes as Tesla has paused deliveries of its Cybertruck without offering much of an explanation.

The chain of events began Thursday when Jose Martinez said he was driving his six-day-old  Cybertruck on a Southern California drag strip, according to CNBC.

The truck started to accelerate on its own until Martinez braked, stopped the car and saw that a rubber cover on the accelerator was loose.

“The moment I let go of the brake, it would lurch forward at full throttle again,” Martinez said. “I had space where I could figure out what was going on. It wasn’t a situation where there were cars in front of me or a building or a tree.”

In a TikTok video,  he demonstrated that the cover had wedged itself into the trim under the dashboard and was holding down the accelerator. The video has been watched more than 2 million times.

Between the time of the incident and the video he made Sunday, Martinez said he heard Tesla was pausing Cybertruck deliveries.

Tesla has not announced a recall or official pause in deliveries.

The website Teslarati has reproduced what it says are messages from Tesla to customers canceling delivery appointments without providing a reason.

That report was posted Saturday, citing cancellations made on Friday before Martinez made his TikTok video, but after his incident with the accelerator pedal.

Other unofficial sources are stoking conversation that the pause and the accelerator issue are linked, including an unverified comment that a sticky accelerator led to an owner’s Cybertruck hitting a light pole.

Martinez said he was able to drive without the accelerator cover.

“Other than this, it’s a pretty solidly-built car,” Martinez said. “I know saying ‘Other than this’ makes it sound like it’s not major, and it is.

“Because it is such a massive car, and it’s got such a great amount of power, I do feel like things in regard to safety definitely need to be a priority in getting it addressed and fixed,” he said.

A representative of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, “NHTSA is aware of this issue and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information.”

Road & Track added one explanatory note: “Notably, NHTSA is not officially investigating or probing the Tesla Cybertruck at this time.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




