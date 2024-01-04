Watch: Tesla Cybertruck's First Reported Accident Is Head-On Collision That Demolished Other Vehicle

An automobile accident involving a Tesla Cybertruck last week is being described as its first of its kind for the vehicle.

One of the new electric vehicles collided with a Toyota Corolla on California’s SR-35 highway near the Silicon Valley community of Palo Alto, according to the automotive website The Autopian.

No serious injuries were reported.

Sounds like the first Cybertruck accident has been seen 😢 Said it was a head on collision in CA Seen here: https://t.co/v8wVD3FkH9 pic.twitter.com/BJ7PyKvT6q — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) December 29, 2023

A report from the California Highway Patrol indicated troopers who responded the crash about 2 p.m. Thursday found the driver of the Corolla was at fault.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SR-35 southbound, south of Page Mill Road, at an unknown speed, when the driver, for unknown reasons, turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder,” the report states, according to the tech website The Verge.

“The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck traveling north on SR-35 northbound.”

Wet weather conditions at the scene of the accident may have played a part in the crash, according to The Verge.

Would you buy an EV? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

There was no indication the Cybertruck was on autonomous mode, according to The Verge.

A video from the scene of the crash reveals the Cybertruck seemingly undamaged — and the Corolla appearing basically demolished.







Images posted to social media from the scene show greatly contrasting damages between the Cybertruck and the Corolla.

The driver of the Cybertruck is described as suffering a minor injury and declining medical transportation, according to The Verge.

The driver of the Corolla was a 17-year-old who was uninjured, according to the New York Post, which cited local police.

The Cybertruck bore Texas license plates, while being registered to a local Palo Alto address, the Autopian reported.

That “suggests, but does not confirm, that it may have been a Tesla company vehicle,” the Autopian noted.

A name matching that of a Tesla engineer based in San Francisco was described as the injured party in the incident, according to the Autopian.

A lot of rumors out there about the Cybertruck crash on Twitter, but @rainbowdefault spoke to CHP and confirmed only minor injuries in the incident. https://t.co/BfKsKwk4kW — MattHardigree (@MattHardigree) December 29, 2023

Critics of the Cybertruck have questioned its safety in road accidents.

According to Reuters, automotive safety experts have pointed to the vehicle’s angular design as likely to make accidents more dangerous to pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.