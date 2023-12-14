Video: Ford Super Duty Rescues Stuck Electric Cybertruck Prototype

Few things in business are sweeter than free advertising.

When that free advertising comes from a new and ballyhooed competitor?

You’re going to need a German dictionary to define that sort of schadenfreude … so somebody should send one of those to Ford Motor Company as soon as possible.

Ford found itself in the enviable position of having a new competitor touting how great Ford trucks are after a disastrous Christmas outing for a new owner of one of Tesla’s (and Elon Musk’s) Cybertrucks.

Earlier this week, a viral video made its way to social media that showed a Tesla Cybertruck being saved from a literal slippery slope … by a Ford truck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Chambers (@mchambers_22)

“Cyber Truck getting recovered after sliding off trail at Corral Hollow ohv. No clue why he was so far off trail,” the original Instagram post noted.

Would you buy a Tesla Cybertruck? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

(Corral Hollow OHV is an off-road trail in Bear Valley, California.)

Obviously, the visual of a stuck Cybertruck — trying to futilely haul a Christmas tree, no less — is not the best look for Tesla or Musk.

But the fact that a competitor had to save this Cybertruck is just the icing on the cake.

The video swiftly went viral and it highlighted just some of the struggles Musk has had in launching the high-tech truck.

In fact, the video went so viral that Ford CEO Jim Farley actually took to X to address it … including a gentle correction to people saying the Cybertruck was saved by a Ford F-150.

Just to be clear… this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising. Glad a @Ford owner was there to help. https://t.co/Rr78EY9k2T — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 13, 2023

“Just to be clear … this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising,” Farley posted.

The CEO added: “Glad a @Ford owner was there to help.”

While this interaction appears to largely be harmless banter, it is worth noting that this “friendly” rivalry between Ford and Cybertruck has existed for some time now — hardly a surprise, given the potentially overlapping customer base.

Back in 2019, shortly after Musk first revealed the Cybertruck, Tesla launched an ad that depicted a Cybertruck and a Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war.

That resulted in a friendly back-and-forth in 2019 … not dissimilar to Farley’s tone on X after this most recent viral video.

For now, whatever schadenfreude that Ford may be enjoying will be probably be similarly muted.

But if these viral videos keep cropping up, that friendly rivalry could become toxic very quickly.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.