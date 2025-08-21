Texas AG Race Is Even More Crowded After Prominent GOP Rep Announces Campaign

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy launched a bid for Texas attorney general Thursday, entering a crowded race to replace Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as the state’s top prosecutor.

Roy, a leading conservative in the House who serves as the policy chair of the House Freedom Caucus, will enter the race with $2.5 million in the bank and likely high name recognition due to his prominence on Capitol Hill. The Austin-based Republican has served four terms in the House and justified his decision to run for attorney general by arguing that members of Congress should not be in their positions permanently.

“It has been my honor to represent the 21st Congressional District of Texas — the best part of the best state in the greatest country in the history of the world,” Roy said in a statement announcing his campaign.

“I am particularly proud of our work to deliver on President Trump’s agenda and fight to drain the swamp. I could do it forever and be fulfilled professionally. But representatives should not be permanent.”

“And my experience watching Texans unite in response to the devastating Hill County floods made clear that I want to come home. I want to take my experience in Congress, as a federal prosecutor, and as First Assistant Attorney General to fight for Texas from Texas.”

