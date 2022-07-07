Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Orders National Guard, Police to 'Return' Illegal Aliens To The Border

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order directing state authorities to “return” illegal aliens to the U.S-Mexico border on Thursday.

The order applies to soldiers of the Texas National Guard and officers of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Under the order, service members and police are directed to apprehend illegals who enter Texas outside of a port of entry and “return those illegal immigrants to the border at a port of entry.”

Abbott cited the illegal immigration crisis his state has witnessed under President Joe Biden. Immigration enforcement has traditionally been considered the responsibility of the federal government, but federal authorities have consistently declined to deport illegal aliens since Biden’s inauguration.

The Rio Grande Valley in South Texas has been swamped with thousands of illegal aliens on a seemingly daily basis.

However, this policy isn’t the same as deportation.

Illegals returned to the border under the order will be released on the American side of the international border.

An Abbott representative confirmed as such to Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

BREAKING: Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX has issued an executive order authorizing Texas DPS & TX National Guard to apprehend illegal immigrants and return them to the border. His office tells me they will be returned to ports of entry on the U.S. side, *NOT* to Mexico.

As such, critics of order pointed to it as another form of the “catch and release” policy the federal government has adopted under Biden.

BREAKING: Statement just released by @russvought and @KenCuccinelli on @GovAbbott's new border Executive Order. No significant changes to current policy. This is still catch and release.

Officials from several South Texas counties have called upon Abbott to formally declare the crisis at the state’s international border as an “invasion.”

Other Republicans in border states have proposed state measures to fill the immigration enforcement role the federal government has neglected.

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has proposed an interstate compact of border states that would coordinate on security and actively deport illegal migrants.

