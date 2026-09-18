Texas Pastor Breaks Down the Texas Student Section Controversy: Racism Is a Sin, Noticing Mass Migration Isn't

A photo of predominantly Indian football fans at the University of Texas recently ignited a firestorm online.

After the school played the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, the photo of enthusiastic Indian Longhorns fans — who seemed to dominate the crowd, at least from that particular picture — started a controversy about immigration policy, demographic replacement, and what it means to be an American.

Prominent Texas Republicans even sparred over the image — some voicing concern about the rapid rate of legal immigration, and others accusing critics of racism, both real and imagined.

That’s when Pastor Josh Howerton — the senior pastor of Lakepointe Church, a large multisite church based in Dallas, as well as a podcast host with Blaze Media — decided to addressed the controversy with biblical categories.

Howerton noted how “there are 2 things that are both bad and often get conflated with one another” — true racism and “governing leaders allowing mass migration to happen in a way that is bad for the citizens they were elected to prioritize.”

With the former, “racial pride or racial malice” are sinful in “actual Biblical terms,” even as some conflate actual racism with “the progressive literally-everything-is-a-racism” mentality.

May regret this, but Christians have got to learn to think in categories, and there are 2 things that are both bad and often get conflated with one another… 1) Racism, defined in actual Biblical terms (racial pride or racial malice) and not defined in the progressive… pic.twitter.com/C2xoxDukGS — Josh Howerton (@howertonjosh) September 16, 2026

With the latter, governments permitting runaway mass migration can be “bad for the nation they were entrusted to protect,” especially when such immigration “dilutes Christian influence on the country in a way that could tipping-point-doom-spiral that nation away from societal truth and goodness via creation of voting blocs.”

Howerton noted that Deuteronomy 28:43-44 even describes domination by foreigners as a sign of divine judgment: “The foreigners who reside among you will rise above you higher and higher, but you will sink lower and lower. They will lend to you, but you will not lend to them. They will be the head, but you will be the tail.”

Howerton noted that some are reacting to the viral University of Texas picture with true racial malice — even calling Indians racial slurs — while pretending that they are merely criticizing immigration policy.

But others are offering good-faith criticisms of immigration policy only to be falsely accused of racism.

“There’s not anything wrong with the citizens of a country opposing the leaders of a country allowing mass migration to happen in a way that hurts their culture, school systems, effects scholarship and job opportunity availability to citizens, etc,” Howerton wrote.

“Christians CAN have debates about immigration policy and it not be ‘racist’ at all,” he continued, “and all Christians are commanded to love and pray for the redemption of all people from every tribe, tongue, nation, and language, nailing every type of ‘malice’ in their hearts to the Cross.”

Howerton — whose analysis received nearly half a million views by Thursday evening — was widely commended for his thoughts.

“Very good post,” Daily Wire journalist Megan Basham reacted.

“Most Christian leaders are terrified of saying this truth because they afraid of coming against actual opposition that hates them,” another added.

“Well stated, thank you for explaining this thoroughly!” a third said.

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