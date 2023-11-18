Share
Thanksgiving Week Travelers Could Run Into Headaches Due to Projected Storms Across Country

 By Jack Davis  November 18, 2023 at 2:01pm
There may be a headwind buffeting the plans of millions of traveling Americans as Thanksgiving approaches.

A storm packing an inch or more of rain is expected to hit the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, Midwest, Southeast and East Coast next week, according to The Washington Post.

The nasty weather will kick in late Sunday and last through Wednesday.

The Post noted that the weather may be a blessing for Louisiana and Mississippi, which are dealing with droughts.

But in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, it is likely to be a factor affecting travel.

Over at AccuWeather, the forecast is for the kinds of conditions that could lead to flight delays or cancelations for anyone traveling from the central part of the country through the Northeast.

Heavy rain is also likely to slow down traffic, particularly on Interstates 80, 81 and 95.



As the weather gets cold, Sunday could see snow showers in southern New York state and New England — a taste of what could be possible toward the middle of the week.

Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and northern Michigan might see snow, but rain will be the major issue impacting driving and flying early in the week.

In the megalopolis around Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, Tuesday could bring significant rain, while Boston gets its turn on Wednesday.

The beginning of the week will be a time of suspense for Buffalo, New York, where a major blizzard that hit around Christmas last year left 47 people dead.

Meteorologists warned of the potential for “significant lake effect snow” around Thanksgiving, according to The Buffalo News.


New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers not to travel on Wednesday.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
