The birthplace of the American Revolution could soon offer foreign nationals the chance to shape its future.

Democratic leaders in Boston are pushing to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in municipal elections, according to the Boston Herald.

The proposal was introduced on Wednesday by City Councilor Kendra Lara and would apply to all residents who have “legal status,” presumably green card holders and people in the city on work visas.

Lara said denying non-citizens the right to vote is “a violation of one of our foundational American principles.”

“By moving this home rule petition forward, Boston can begin the process of making good on our promise to build a city that is for everyone,” she added.

Lara said immigrants with “legal status” in Boston pay $2.3 billion in taxes every year and hold about $6 billion in “collective spending power.”

(She also said they make up 28 percent of the city’s population, but according to U.S. census data, that number includes illegal immigrants and naturalized citizens.)

The Herald reported that several City Council members supported the proposal, including Democrat Ricardo Arroyo, who said it could boost voter turnout numbers.

However, Democratic Councilor-at-Large Michael Flaherty raised legal concerns, pointing to a similar measure passed in New York City and struck down by a state court.

Should non-citizens be permitted to vote? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He also noted that non-citizens could “seriously jeopardize their opportunity to become a legal citizen” if they were to mistakenly vote in a state or federal election instead of a local one.

But Flaherty made it clear that he did not oppose Lara’s proposal.

“We need to find a way through this, we need to continue to be inviting and welcoming to new Bostonians, we need to encourage all that community involvement and participation,” he said, according to Boston.com.

The City Council will continue to discuss the matter.

As Flaherty pointed out, a measure was passed in New York last year allowing the estimated 800,000 to 1 million non-citizens living in the city to participate in local elections.

Judge Ralph Porzio of Staten Island blocked the law, ruling that it violated the state constitution.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.