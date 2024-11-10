Share
News
Rhesus macaques groom one another at the primatology center of the Strasbourg University in Niederhausbergen, France, on May 6.
Rhesus macaques groom one another at the primatology center of the Strasbourg University in Niederhausbergen, France, on May 6. (Sebastien Bozon - AFP / Getty Images)

Thermal Imaging Deployed, Locals Told to Secure Doors and Windows After 43 Monkeys Escape from Research Facility

 By Jared Harris  November 10, 2024 at 12:00pm
Share

A mass escape from a South Carolina research facility sent a community into lockdown mode.

Authorities in Beaufort County were first alerted Wednesday to dozens of rhesus macaques that escaped from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research facility in Yemassee, according to WCSC-TV.

Residents in the local area were urged to take several precautions.

The Yemassee Police Department advised locals to secure all doors and windows to their homes.

Officials urged the public to never interact with the primates if they are spotted, but to call 911 immediately. The public is also warned that the animals are skittish, and attempting to approach them could thwart recovery efforts.

Police and Alpha Genesis staff are attempting to locate all of the simians with advanced thermal imaging and traps in the area.

Joint search teams are also being deployed to the woods.

Food is also being left in the woods surrounding the facility to entice the animals back, WYFF reported. The macaques are all still believed to be among the nearby trees. At this time, the public is being asked to avoid the Alpha Genesis center.

Should Alpha Genesis face legal repercussions?

The 43 monkeys were able to escape the research facility because a door was left unsecured by a caretaker.

The monkeys are all female research animals.

According to the YPD, an Alpha Genesis representative asserted that the escaped macaques were too young to “carry disease.”

Because of the primates’ age and small size, Alpha Genesis said none of them have yet been used for testing.

Related:
Officials Confirm They Euthanized Peanut the Rescue Squirrel Because Someone Involved with the Raid to Seize It Was Bitten

Despite the assurances, the YPD is still warning the public.

“We urge anyone who sights or encounters one of these animals to contact 911 immediately and to refrain from approaching or interacting with them,” the department said in an update.

“These animals are highly sensitive and easily startled, we recommend that the public to avoid the area to prevent frightening them further.”

As of Friday, the primates remained uncaptured.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Thermal Imaging Deployed, Locals Told to Secure Doors and Windows After 43 Monkeys Escape from Research Facility
Dems Can't Ignore Sotomayor's Health and Age, Reportedly Considering Giving Her the Biden Treatment
FEMA Official Issued Sick Directive During Hurricane Relief: 'Avoid Homes Advertising Trump'
Trump's Prediction Begins to Ring True as Liberal Media Admits Harris' Only Path to Victory Is Closing Fast
Arrest Made After Man's Childish Jet Ski Tantrum Almost Drowns a Kayaker
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation