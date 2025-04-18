Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in mental decline, a rival in the upcoming New York City Democratic mayoral primary is alleging.

“I don’t think the City of New York can afford a Joe Biden moment,” Democratic state Sen. Jessica Ramos said during a meeting with the New York Post editorial board, per the Post.

“His mental acuity is in decline,” Ramos added.

“I think that there are real reasons why he’s not answering questions,” Ramos said, referring to Cuomo’s testimony before the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, where he was asked about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes that took place on his watch.

“Even when he went before Congress, he just can’t remember details about what he did,” Ramos, 39, said of the 67-year-old former governor.

Ramos said that she believes Cuomo suffered a mental health blow when he resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations.

“I imagine having to resign in disgrace must have really taken a toll on, at the very least, at the very least, his ego, but most certainly his mental health,” Ramos said.

Richard Azzopardi, Cuomo’s representative, denigrated the allegations.

“You can quote me rolling my eyes – this is a desperate attack from a desperate extreme left socialist who is in debt and polling at 3 percent,” Azzopardi retorted.

“Was she sober when she said it?” he said, offering a profane reply when asked if Cuomo would take a mental competency test.

In March, Data for Progress issued a poll that put Cuomo at the top of the crowded field of Democrats.

Cuomo had 39 percent support, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani was at 15 percent, City Comptroller Brad Lander at 8 percent, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams was at 7 percent. and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams was at 5 percent.

All other candidates, including Ramos, were at less than 5 percent support. The poll of 854 people between March 17 and March 24 had a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Mayor Adams has said he is not competing in the Democratic primary and will seek re-election running on an independent line.

In recent comments, Cuomo said his party “is in trouble, let’s be honest,” according to the Daily Beast.

Asked if the Democratic Party was “hijacked by cultural issues,” Cuomo responded, “We hijacked ourselves. We lost our base, and we lost our foundation.”

