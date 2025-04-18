Share
News

State Senator Warns NYC That Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Declining, Will Have a 'Joe Biden Moment' in Office

 By Jack Davis  April 18, 2025 at 9:17am
Share

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in mental decline, a rival in the upcoming New York City Democratic mayoral primary is alleging.

“I don’t think the City of New York can afford a Joe Biden moment,” Democratic state Sen. Jessica Ramos said during a meeting with the New York Post editorial board, per the Post.

“His mental acuity is in decline,” Ramos added.

“I think that there are real reasons why he’s not answering questions,” Ramos said, referring to Cuomo’s testimony before the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, where he was asked about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes that took place on his watch.

“Even when he went before Congress, he just can’t remember details about what he did,” Ramos, 39, said of the 67-year-old former governor.

Ramos said that she believes Cuomo suffered a mental health blow when he resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations.

“I imagine having to resign in disgrace must have really taken a toll on, at the very least, at the very least, his ego, but most certainly his mental health,” Ramos said.

Will Cuomo become mayor of New York City?

Richard Azzopardi, Cuomo’s representative, denigrated the allegations.

“You can quote me rolling my eyes – this is a desperate attack from a desperate extreme left socialist who is in debt and polling at 3 percent,” Azzopardi retorted.

“Was she sober when she said it?” he said, offering a profane reply when asked if Cuomo would take a mental competency test.

In March, Data for Progress issued a poll that put Cuomo at the top of the crowded field of Democrats.

Cuomo had 39 percent support, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani was at 15 percent, City Comptroller Brad Lander at 8 percent, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams was at 7 percent. and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams was at 5 percent.

Related:
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Ditches the Democratic Party for Re-Election Effort

All other candidates, including Ramos, were at less than 5 percent support. The poll of 854 people between March 17 and March 24 had a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Mayor Adams has said he is not competing in the Democratic primary and will seek re-election running on an independent line.

In recent comments, Cuomo said his party “is in trouble, let’s be honest,” according to the Daily Beast.

Asked if the Democratic Party was “hijacked by cultural issues,” Cuomo responded, “We hijacked ourselves. We lost our base, and we lost our foundation.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




State Senator Warns NYC That Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Declining, Will Have a 'Joe Biden Moment' in Office
Sick Conclusion to Missing Woman Case as Police Investigate Under Shed Her Handyman Installed on Another Property
Thomas Massie Under Fire After He Sounds the Alarm on Real ID Laws Trump Wants
Trump Shoots Down Jill Biden Conspiracy Theory: 'She's Certainly Involved'
Billionaire Harvard Council Member Resigns After Being Accused of Shocking Hamas Ties
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation