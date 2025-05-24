Share
Third Alleged Accomplice in New Orleans Jailbreak Arrested, Could Face Hard Labor

 By Ole Braatelien  May 24, 2025 at 12:13pm
Police arrested a 59-year-old Louisiana woman Thursday night, after she allegedly helped one of the 10 fugitives who escaped the Orleans Justice Center last week.

The arrest of Connie Weeden, from Slidell, Louisiana, makes her the third alleged accomplice arrested since the May 16 jail break, WDSU in Louisiana reported.

Weeden faces charges of felony accessory after the fact, possibly meaning up to five years of hard labor if she were convicted, according to Louisiana law.

Police accused Weeden of helping her grandson, Jermain Donald, who is still on the run.

She reportedly sent money to Donald via a cellphone app.

Louisiana State Police booked Weeden into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

The other two alleged accomplices arrested in different incidents were Cortnie Harris and Corvanntay Baptiste, who allegedly supported and gave transportation to some of the other fugitives.

Will more insiders be identified?

Five of the 10 inmates are still on the run, and police said they are likely armed and dangerous, Fox News reported.

The fugitives, some of them murder suspects, escaped the jail through a hole behind the toilet, the Associated Press reported May 17.

Above the hole the fugitives wrote, “To Easy LoL.”

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson blamed the escape on the jail’s “defective locks,” and said the escapees likely had inside help.

“It’s almost impossible, not completely, but almost impossible for anybody to get out of this facility without help,” Huston said.

Security camera footage showed the men escaping.

Residents of New Orleans expressed fear and frustration over the security failure, USA Today reported.

“I’ve been kind of scared,” said Lacy Favaroth. “I’m not walking my dog at night at all.”

Another resident, Lakisha Catchings, said she wants to see accountability, adding that Sheriff Hutson “has got to go.”

“They gotta get it together. Crime is everywhere,” Catchings said. “But to be at your front door? That’s scary.”

 

