A 17-year-old boy reportedly defended his home Friday night when three masked suspects attempted to break in.

The incident occurred at a home in Harris County, Texas, Fox News reported. An adult female, a 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were in the home.

When the three armed men allegedly tried to enter the home, one of the 17-year-old boys grabbed a shotgun that was in the home.

Investigators said the boy discharged the shotgun “several times,” Fox News reported.

When officers responded and made their way to the scene, they found two men outside beside the home. They were unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS personnel declared both men dead at the scene.

Investigators said the third suspect, who was not identified, fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

KPRC-TV reporter Rilwan Balogun said Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had listed the shooting as a justifiable homicide but was seeking to present the evidence to a grand jury.







In a thread on Twitter, Gonzalez confirmed his plans to let a grand jury review the evidence.

“Last night in Channelview at the 16000 blk of First Street, three adult males attempted to force entry into a home,” Gonzalez wrote. “The males were armed and wearing masks.

“The home was occupied by an adult female, 12-yr-old male, and two 17-yr-old males. One of the 17-yr-old male occupants retrieved a shotgun and discharged it several times striking two of the suspects. Both males were pronounced deceased at the scene. The 3rd suspect fled in a dark colored, 4-door sedan. There were no other reported injuries. The case will be presented to a grand jury.”

If a grand jury decides there is more than meets the eye to this case, Americans should trust their determination. But if the case is what it appears, this 17-year-old boy seems to have been completely justified in his actions.

If armed men try to rob a home, the inhabitants of that home have a right to defend themselves and their property. It appears that is exactly what this young boy did.

This is far from the first time in recent memory that an American used his Second Amendment to defend himself.

At the end of last month, a Detroit, Michigan, man reportedly stopped an active shooter from killing additional people by firing his own gun at him, WXYZ-TV reported.

Just weeks before that on Aug. 19, a homeowner in Sherman Oaks, California, identified as “Remi” was able to deter attempted robbers by firing a gun at them, KTTV reported.

As the left continues to push for radical gun control, it is important to remember these weapons can be used for good.

