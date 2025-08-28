Share
Mark Teixeira of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a walk off grand slam home run during the ninth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox in New York City on Sept. 28, 2016. (Billie Weiss - Boston Red Sox / Getty Images)

Three-Time MLB All-Star Announces He's Running for Congress

 By Johnathan Jones  August 28, 2025 at 10:28am
World Series champion and former New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira announced Thursday that he is running for Congress in Texas.

The three-time MLB All-Star will campaign in Texas’s 21st District. Teixeira released a statement on social media declaring his candidacy.

“As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional,” Teixeira said on X.

“It takes teamwork to win, and I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty,” the retired slugger added.

The announcement comes after GOP Rep. Chip Roy decided not to run for re-election.

Roy is instead launching a campaign for Texas attorney general, The Texas Tribune reported.

On his official campaign website, Teixeira introduced himself as a “proven winner.”

Teixeira is “a proven winner who’s ready to fight and win for Texas in Congress,” the site said.

“Born to a Navy veteran father and a schoolteacher mother, Mark learned discipline, hard work, and service from an early age,” it continued.

“Mark’s five seasons with the Texas Rangers planted the roots of a lifelong connection to the Lone Star State.”

Teixeira’s biography further argued that his career both on and off the field shows a pattern of success.

He said he wants to use his experience to represent Texans in Washington.

“A standout student-athlete, Mark earned a scholarship to Georgia Tech, where he met his wife, Leigh. After his junior season, he was drafted 5th overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2001 MLB Draft,” the site said.

“Over the next 14 years, he earned three All-Star selections, five Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, and capped his career with a World Series Championship with the New York Yankees in 2009.”

In his 14-year MLB career, Teixeira played for the Rangers, Braves, Angels, and Yankees.

He hit 409 home runs with 1,298 RBIs and finished with a .268 batting average.

His best season came in 2009 with the Yankees, when he led the American League with 39 home runs and 122 RBIs.

Teixeira, 45, said his campaign platform will focus on border security, the economy, education, energy independence, law and order, faith, the Second Amendment, election integrity, and term limits.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




