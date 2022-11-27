Parler Share
Commentary

Tide Turning Against China as Sea of People Force COVID Enforcers to Retreat

 By Ryan Ledendecker  November 27, 2022 at 2:45pm
Parler Share

Once again, China has a COVID-19 problem, and leaders have instituted strict lockdowns across the country. Going by the video footage and reports emerging from the communist nation, the outcome will likely be strikingly different than it was last time.

That’s because the people of China are obviously fed up with being treated like animals. Instead of cowering in fear, they’re striking back in protest, and the situation is rapidly deteriorating across most of the country.

Twitter is banned in China, and taking into account that information coming out of the communist nation is tightly controlled, the rest of the world still might not have the complete story of what’s happening on the ground. However, the video footage released so far is n nothing short of jaw-dropping, as the Chinese Communist Party can typically crush a revolt quite rapidly.

“Protests are erupting across China as people have had enough of the draconian zero Covid lockdowns. This is what eventually happens when people power mobilises against oppressive governments that take away freedoms and human dignity,” political commentator James Melville tweeted.

Trending:
Pilot Dies Suddenly After Suffering Medical Emergency Shortly After Takeoff from Chicago Airport

That video clip has been viewed over two million times since it was uploaded Sunday morning.

According to NPR, Chinese citizens are fighting back against China’s “war of annihilation” on COVID-19 after experiencing a new, record surge in recorded cases. The country has taken a hardline approach to quash the spread of the virus, which includes strict, extended lockdown periods, and stringent testing requirements to go on about their daily lives.

Residents in cities like Zhengzhou have already been instructed to stay home for at least a period of five days, with the only exceptions of leaving the house being grocery shopping and medicine pickup. Similar measures have been taken across most of the country, but such orders seem to fuel mass discourse.

Will the protests in China continue to grow?

“Just in.#Chengdu ppl were walking peacefully on streets, chanting “ we don’t want Covid virus test. We want freedom”. The crowds gathered since around 8pm and continued till 2am at least local time. #ChinaProtests,” reporter Vivian Wu tweeted.

Bloomberg TV anchor Tom Mackenzie noted that not only is a mass protest in China rare, but such protests happening simultaneously, for the same reason, across the entirety of China, is “astounding.”

Related:
Most Damning Detail of Fauci's 7-Hour Deposition Slips Through Media Blackout

Sunday morning, Reuters uploaded shocking video footage from the streets of downtown Shanghai, in which a large group of protesters appeared to be physically clashing with Chinese police officers.

A Reuters tweet showed the terrifying conditions Chinese citizens are having to live under:

WARNING: The following video contains footage that some readers may find disturbing

NPR noted that within a 24-hour period, positive COVID-19 cases rose by 31,444, which is the largest daily count since COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019.

Of course, the last time large-scale protests erupted in China, an absolute worst-case scenario unfolded in what the world remembers as the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989. According to the BBC, while there was initial disagreement on handling the estimated 1,000,000 protesters at the famous landmark, hardline politicians ultimately won and declared martial law.

What happened next was a slaughter.

With the Chinese people being especially mindful of that nightmarish memory, their protests genuinely speak to the seriousness of the issue and the risks they’re willing to take to tell the government that they’re tired of being treated like caged lab rats.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance writer covering politics and breaking news. He previously worked as a columnist and web editor for an award-winning local newspaper. When he's not writing, he's honing his competitive BBQ skills. You can find him on Twitter, Facebook, and Truth Social.
Birthplace
Illinois
Nationality
American
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science & Technology




Tide Turning Against China as Sea of People Force COVID Enforcers to Retreat
Small Business Throws in the Towel, Posts Note on Door with 5 Words That Reveal Why
More Than 3.5 Million on Unemployment to Have Welfare Cancelled If They Reject a Single Job Offer
Top Investigator in Trump Case Has Disturbing Connections to a Biden Donor and a Film About Obama
WH Makes List of Biden's 'Accomplishments' to Discuss at Thanksgiving - Twitter Users Quickly Fix It
See more...

Conversation